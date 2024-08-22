Filmmaker Lu Chuan's live crossover depicts creation of 17th century encyclopedia

Lu Chuan's highly-anticipated crossover debut, the dance drama "Tiangong Kaiwu," shares its name with the representative work by acclaimed ancient Chinese scientist Song Yingxing.

Famous Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan's highly-anticipated crossover attempt, the dance drama "Tiangong Kaiwu," will be staged at the Shanghai Culture Square from October 25 to 27. Online ticket sales start this afternoon on multiple platforms including Damai and Maoyan. The title of the dance drama is the same as the representative work of acclaimed ancient Chinese scientist Song Yingxing, who summed up the knowledge of Chinese agricultural and handicraft production technologies in a 17th-century encyclopedia. With more than 120 illustrations to describe diverse aspects of ancient Chinese people's working lives, such as the cultivation of rice and wheat; and the application of different agricultural tools and technologies, the book is considered one of the most important works on science and technology in the history of China.

Many production technologies mentioned in the book are still in use today, and they have also had a profound impact on countries in Asia and Europe, representing the world's high level of science at that time. Lu combines dance, video art, and cutting-edge stage effects in the dance drama to portray the wisdom and creativity of ancient Chinese people. The drama also depicts Song's persistence and devotion to studying science, technology and craftsmanship, after failing the imperial examination six times. Lu Kedi and Ma Jialong play Song at different periods of his life. Both have amazed audiences with their superb dancing skills and martial arts in their previous works.

Lu, whose film credits include "Kekexili: Mountain Patrol" and "City of Life and Death," hoped to explore and present the traditional philosophical idea of Chinese people in the drama, which was also a harmonious development of mankind with nature. The drama's stage design is based on the historical materials about Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) furniture, architectures, costumes, and artworks, showcasing the charm of Ming-era aesthetics. Its choreography and music are inspired by the hard work process of farming, sericulture, wine-making, smelting and blacksmithing. "As a 'contrarian' of the times, Song shoulders the responsibility of the nation and culture," Lu said. "This is the spirit that we should learn. We also hope that parents can take their children to see how such a scholar decided his own life path more than 300 years ago."