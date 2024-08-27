Brace for a busy September on the silver screen

Box office receipts for China's golden summer have grossed 11 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion), and September is set to be busy with fresh releases.

Box office receipts for China's golden summer slot have topped 11 billion yuan (US$1.54 billion), according to box office tracker Dengta Data. The five highest-grossing films from June to August are the comedy "Successor," the crime thriller "A Place Called Silence," the drama "Moments We Shared," the sci-fi thriller "Alien: Romulus," and the sci-fi comedy "Deadpool & Wolverine." "Successor" topped the box office charts with 3.2 billion yuan, accounting for almost 29 percent of overall summer box office income. It has also sparked Internet debates over schooling and parent-child relationships. In recent years, many Chinese stories have resonated strongly with audiences thanks to an in-depth exploration of humanity, distinct Chinese aesthetics, and innovative cinematography. The success of Chinese productions, such as the sci-fi franchise "The Wandering Earth" and the hit action role-playing game "Black Myth: Wukong," demonstrates that the country's culture and history have become remarkable sources of inspiration for the entertainment industry. September will see the release of many top-notch film productions.



"The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru" Release date: September 6 The documentary film by Chinese marine scientist Fang Li reveals a previously unknown historical event: how over 250 Chinese fishermen from Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, sacrificed their lives to save 384 foreign passengers from the sinking Lisbon Maru in 1942.

Fang spent eight years gathering historical information and meeting with historians, Chinese fishermen, the ship's survivors, and their relatives for the film. The film premiered at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival in June.

"Wonderful Youth" Release date: September 7 The sports film, based on the story of a high school basketball team in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, revolves around a group of teenage players pursuing their dreams.

The film, which is directed by Ju Xingmao, explores themes of youth, sportsmanship, friendship, and faith. It conveys the message of the power of dreams and memorable moments of growth.



"Speak No Evil" Release date: September 14 British filmmaker James Watkins' remake of a Danish film is about an American family's weekend dream vacation in a beautiful country house turning into a psychological nightmare. At the country house, they discover the evil secrets of the British family who invited them. The BAFTA award-winning actor James McAvoy plays the lead role in the film.



"A Frozen Rage" Release date: September 15 Qiao Shan and Ma Li feature in the comic-crime film about a man's revenge for the suffering of his younger brother who was badly injured in a car accident 15 years ago. After years of investigation, he finds the offender in a village and hiding behind a gang. His neighbors join him in his quest for revenge.



"All Suspects" Release date: September 15 Adapted from a novel by Japanese suspense writer Seiichirou Oyama, the film focuses on murder cases at a homestay where a cop, a detective author, a homeless guy, and a pianist happen to spend the night. Following the deaths of the guesthouse owner and hostess, the real identities of all the characters are shrouded in mystery. Reasoning skills help in uncovering previously unknown secrets.



"The Wild Robot" Release date: September 20 The American sci-fi animated film, directed by Chris Sanders, tells the story of the intelligent robot Roz's adventures on a deserted island following a shipwreck. Despite the difficult terrain and aggressive species, Roz develops close relationships with the creatures on the island and eventually integrates into a large family there. At the same time, her mysterious past is revealed.



"Give You A Candy" Release date: September 30 Based on a true story, the film focuses on the difficult decision of a death row inmate about to be executed. Just before his execution, an earthquake struck and the detention center collapsed. A police officer decides to form a special rescue team. The criminal is at a crossroads: flee for freedom or save people's lives. The film's director, Liu Jiangjiang, previously made "Lighting Up the Stars."

