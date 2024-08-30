Popular German musical returns after 10 years

"Elisabeth" to have 21 performances at Shanghai Culture Square with a concert version featuring new technology, a live orchestra and a combination of veteran and rising performers.

German musical "Elisabeth" has returned to Shanghai after 10 years with a concert version featuring a star-studded cast. With lyrics by Michael Kunze and music by Sylvester Levay, the musical portrays the life and death of Empress Elisabeth of Austria, also known as "Sisi," the wife of Emperor Franz Joseph I.

Married at the age of 15, Elisabeth was oppressed by royal life, but at the same time learned how to take beauty to her advantage till she was murdered in 1898. The most successful German musical of all time, "Elisabeth" has seen over 9,000 performances in 10 languages in 14 countries. The musical made its China debut in 2014 as the Culture Square's year-end hit. Returning after a decade, "Elisabeth" is being staged in the form of concert featuring a live orchestra and a combination of veteran and rising performers.

Ti Gong

"The content and costumes of the concert version are completely the same as the original musical," composer Sylvester Levay told Shanghai media. "The difference is in the live orchestra, the LED screen and the new lighting effects that make this show really magical," he said. A 12mx6m LED screen is situated at the back of the stage, providing impressive visual effects to go along with the music and acting. "Preparations for a musical or a concert version are the same for me," said Dutch musical actress Annemieke Van Dam, who plays the role of Elisabeth. Though she has performed the role in five countries in three languages, she is visiting China for the first time.

Ti Gong

"But what's special about having an orchestra on stage is that I can hear all the instruments, and the melodies help me to build my emotions well," she said. "I hear every note so intensely, so it becomes a very intense performing experience for me," she added. "Also I don't have to worry about the positioning of props on the stage, which allows me to be even better involved in the role." Van Dam first performed "Elisabeth" at the age of 22. Life experiences as she gets older help her to better connect with the role, she said. "If Elisabeth was still alive, I would ask her the question: how do you feel about leaving the children and living a life alone? I'm wondering if it was something that had to be done or it was her choice. Because as a mother, it would be very hard for me. Except for this part, I can understand every bit about her."

Ti Gong

Lukas Mayer, who plays the role of Death, is another surprise for Shanghai audiences. Mayer has been a fan of the musical since childhood and describes the songs as the "soundtrack of my youth." Compared to his predecessor Mark Seibert, Mayer demonstrates Death in his own way. "I would love to see that Death is understood differently by audience individuals," he said. "His relationship with Elisabeth keeps changing. He can be a lover, a friend, and her biggest enemy. I love open interpretations." Levay praised Mayer's performance.

Ti Gong

"When Mark (Seibert) plays Death, the role turns out to be a strong man who knows and pushes for what he wants," said Levay. "But Lukas (Mayer) has a flexible style. He can present either a man's or a woman's features on stage, which is good for audiences who want to see a different type of Death." The concert version of "Elisabeth" will have 21 performances at the Culture Square until September 15. In November and December, another two German concerts, "Rebecca" and "Ludwig² –The King is Back," will be presented to Shanghai audiences for the first time. The two works were also created by Kunze and Levay. "German and Austrian musicals contain a lot of philosophical thoughts, and I hope this charm can be fully presented in these three works," said Shanghai Culture Square vice general manager Fei Yuanhong.

Ti Gong