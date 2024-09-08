﻿
Feature / Entertainment

'The Room Next Door' wins Golden Lion at 81st Venice Film Festival

Xinhua
  08:18 UTC+8, 2024-09-08       0
The film "The Room Next Door" by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar won the Golden Lion at the 81st Venice Film Festival on Saturday.
Reuters

Director Pedro Almodovar poses with his Golden Lion Award for Best Film for the movie "The Room Next Door" during the 81st Venice Film Festival, Italy, on September 7, 2024.

The film "The Room Next Door" by Spanish director Pedro Almodovar won the Golden Lion at the 81st Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

The movie is the first ever English-language movie for the acclaimed filmmaker. The drama develops around the friendship between two women - a novelist and a former war correspondent - who were very close when young and have not seen each other for years.

Brady Corbet won Best Director for his film "The Brutalist." Vincent Lindon was awarded Best Actor for "The Quiet Son." The Italian film "Vermiglio" took home the Grand Jury Prize, while the award for Best Screenplay went to "I'm Still Here."

The 81st edition of Venice Film Festival runs from August 28 to September 7 at the Lido of the Italian lagoon city, with 21 feature-length films presented as world premieres competing in the main selection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Venice
