Third season of US journalist's epic trek across China to air from Tuesday

The documentary series "The Forever Walk China" follows Pulitzer Prize winner and National Geographic explorer Paul Salopek's trek of 6,700 km from southwest to northeast China.
In May earlier this year, the US journalist and writer Paul Salopek completed his 6,700 kilometer-walk from southwest to northeast China.

The third season of the documentary series "The Forever Walk China," which is about two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Geographic explorer Paul Salopek's trek through China, will start to air on September 10 at 10pm on Dragon TV and BesTV.

In May earlier this year, the US journalist and writer completed a 6,700 kilometer-walk from southwest to northeast China. Since September, 2021, Salopek traversed rain forests, snow ranges, and dry uplands and witnessed the country's spectacular landscapes, outstanding culture, and warm-hearted people.

The third season will be divided into three episodes, recording Salopek's trekking routes in Shanxi, and Northeast China.

At the Luliang Mountains, a sudden heavy snowfall made it difficult for him to move forward, but it also brought Salopek a unique experience. Led by Wang Wei, an archaeologist from Shanxi University, Salopek was amazed at the splendor of the time-honored Chinese ancient architecture, the Foguang Temple.

Paul Salopek walks on the Wutai Mountain in Shanxi Province.

He experiences heavy snowfalls on his journey.

He also had a rare chance to see the wild Northeast Tiger in China following in the steps of local forest rangers. At the end of his walk across China, Salopek's Chinese hiking companions came from all over the country to bid him farewell and pass on their best wishes.

In 2013, Salopek started a Ethiopia-to-Chile walk to retrace the migration path of human ancestors from Africa across the world. The China walk is a new chapter in his global storytelling project, "Out of Eden Walk."

The first two seasons of the documentary series have received acclaim from global viewers on social media platforms. Many foreign viewers said that Salopek's walk has shown them a stunning, interesting, and vibrant China.

Salopek witnesses China's spectacular landscapes, brilliant culture, and the warmth of its people.

A poster advertises the third season of the documentary series "The Forever Walk China."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
