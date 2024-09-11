'Marriage of Figaro' brings international opera cast to Shanghai

Shanghai Opera House and international opera singers are presenting a semi-staged version of "Figaro" in order to emphasize the music, which was composed by Mozart.

The Shanghai Opera House is teaming with Italian, Spanish and American opera singers to present a semi-staged version of Italian comic opera "The Marriage of Figaro." The four-act opera was composed in 1786 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with an Italian libretto written by Lorenzo Da Ponte. The Shanghai performance will be presented by the Shanghai Opera House orchestra and chorus under the baton of conductor Xu Zhong at Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

Cao Jiamiao / Ti Gong

"Compared with the traditional full-stage production, a semi-staged opera features lighter and simpler stage scenery, lighting, props and costumes, leaving more focus on the music," said director Ma Da. "Opera still needs to be popularized among the general public," Ma said. "We will convey the message from the composer and the conductor directly through stage arrangements and actors' performances. Hopefully this performance will attract more young spectators." "The Marriage of Figaro" tells the story of Figaro, a butler who is about to marry the beautiful maid Susanna. They both work for Count Almaviva, who covets Susanna's beauty and tries to obstruct their marriage in every possible way. In the end, Figaro makes use of his wits and successfully marries Susanna.

Ti Gong

It's not only an opera, but also a social allegory about love, desire and power that satirizes the absurd social phenomena under the aristocratic system at that time with a humorous and witty tone. Eleven chairs will be on stage as the main props. The design is meaningful as the height of the backrest and the width of the seat imply different class status. Italian bass singer Davide Giangregorio plays the role of Figaro, while Spanish soprano plays Susanna. American soprano Monica Conesa plays the role of Countess Almaviva. "In the US, Chinese musicians have a good reputation because they are always very well prepared for each performance," Conesa said. "Now I'm happy to come to this country myself to work with the musicians and present this performance," she said.

Cao Jiamiao / Ti Gong

Shanghai Opera House bass singer Yu Yang will play the role of Bartolo. "The international cast is young and vivid," he said. "I can't wait to present this opera known for its fun and beautiful music."