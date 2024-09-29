Documentary traces creation of China's national anthem

Documentary "Arise," a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, will be aired on Dragon TV on September 30 and on DocuTV on October 1.

In 1935, "March of the Volunteers" was composed by Nie Er for the film "Children of Troubled Times."

The song, written by the poet and playwright Tian Han was later adopted as the national anthem of the People's Republic of China.

The documentary traces the creation process of the song in Shanghai and heart warming historical stories in that period of time.