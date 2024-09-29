Feature / Entertainment

Documentary traces creation of China's national anthem

Documentary "Arise," a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, will be aired on Dragon TV on September 30 and on DocuTV on October 1.
The former recording studio of the song "Arise."

Documentary "Arise," a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, will be aired on Dragon TV on September 30 and on DocuTV on October 1.

In 1935, "March of the Volunteers" was composed by Nie Er for the film "Children of Troubled Times."

The song, written by the poet and playwright Tian Han was later adopted as the national anthem of the People's Republic of China.

The documentary traces the creation process of the song in Shanghai and heart warming historical stories in that period of time.

A poster for the documentary "Arise."

It also looks back on the cultural movement of the League of Left-Wing Writers, led by the Communist Party of China in Shanghai in the 1930s.

Through literature, film, drama, music and other art forms, these patriotic youth, including Xia Yan, Tian Han, and Nie Er overcame numerous difficulties and used their pens to awaken their compatriots to protect the country against Japanese invaders at that time.

The documentary crew also paid visits to the former residences of Tian Han, Nie Er and Xia Yan and used AI technology to recreate some historical scenes.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
