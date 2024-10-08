Cultural exchange features traditional Chinese and Japanese theater arts

A Sino-Japanese theater cultural exchange event was recently held in the city, featuring impressive performances by Kunqu Opera artists Zhao Jinyu, Zhang Xunpeng, and Hu Gang, and Japanese Kyogen artists Okutsu Kentaro and his son Okutsu Kenichiro. This year marks Zhao's 18th year promoting Kunqu Opera to international audiences. Last year she performed classic Kunqu Opera excerpts to acclaim in Tokyo. The 600-year-old Kunqu Opera is known as the "ancestor of a hundred operas" in China, while Kyogen also has a long history of more than 600 years in Japan. Both of the time-honored arts were inscribed as Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2001.

Popular acts of the traditional Chinese and Japanese theaters such as "Butterfly Dream" and "Bonsai" enthralled an audience from home and abroad who considered it a rare opportunity to experience the distinct charm of the two art forms up close. French singer and blogger Alice Roche said that she was enchanted by Kunqu Opera's delicate and elegant hand gestures, such as orchid fingers. "I learned from Zhao an excerpt of the Kunqu Opera classic 'The Peony Pavilion' and I translated some of its romantic verses into French," Roche said. "Kunqu Opera makes me feel what tenderness and beauty are." Zhao and her 85-year-old teacher Zhang Xunpeng performed a newly choreographed dance excerpt from "The Peony Pavilion."