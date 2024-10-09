﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Documentary series 'Yarkand River' records the charm of Xinjiang

The documentary Yarkand River captures the unique and inclusive beauty of several ethnic groups in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
A trailer of the documentary series Yarkand River

Dragon TV is airing the documentary series "Yarkand River."

The four-episode series, a tribute to the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, was shot on a 4K camera for higher resolution.

The series investigates and depicts the Yarkand River basin's development, culture, and natural beauty. The documentary tells vivid tales of interaction, integration, and communication among different ethnic groups in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, presenting an open, inclusive, diverse, and harmonious picture of Xinjiang.

An aerial view of the Yarkand River

The National Wetland Park of the Yarkand River

Liu Liting, chief director of "Yarkand River," believes that to document Xinjiang effectively, one must comprehend its historical development, cultural roots, and temporal ups and downs.

The documentary team has been observing the significant shifts in Kashgar since 2012 to capture the lives and cultures of those living on both sides of the river.

The crew traveled in more than 20 batches over three years, covering snow-capped mountains, glaciers, plateaus, canyons, pastoral lands, oases and deserts, and finally acquired over 1,000 hours of valuable material.

The Yarkand River boasts stunning scenery.

Children from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

AIGC technology was used to restore the precious old images of Kashgar and reproduce historical scenes.

Young composer Gong Tianpeng collaborated with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra to record the theme music and other scenes for the film.

Fang Shizhong, director of the Shanghai Media Group, said they attach great importance to the creation and dissemination of high-quality documentaries. There will be more productions in the future that capture China's humanistic and artistic qualities.

The film crew traversed snow-capped mountains, glaciers, plateaus, canyons, pastoral lands, oases and deserts.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
