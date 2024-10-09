Roger Federer urges children from mountainous areas to pursue tennis dreams

Retired tennis legend Roger Federer met with young Chinese tennis enthusiasts at an event by the Swiss sports brand On on October 8.

Tennis players from the Yunnan Wild Elephants Tennis Club were encouraged by Federer to pursue their dreams.

The children came from the remote mountainous areas of Yunnan Province, holding rackets and nurturing dreams of becoming professional tennis players. They actively travel to cities across China for tennis tournaments.

Off the court, Federer is actively involved in the development of youth tennis. As a partner and co-designer of On, he is also dedicated to promoting the popularization and development of tennis.

The court legend is an idol of the tennis players from the club. Two 16-year-old girls, Li Jiao and Peng Shiya, practice forehand and backhand every day, with an average of 7,000 swing training. They hang posters of Federer in their rooms to inspire themselves to persevere whenever there are setbacks and challenges.