'Venom: The Last Dance' to screen in China ahead of North America release

  12:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
"Venom: The Last Dance," the final film in the Spider-Man villain trilogy, will open in cinemas across China on October 23, two days ahead of its release in North America.
A trailer advertises "Venom: The Last Dance."

"Venom: The Last Dance," the final film in the Spider-Man villain trilogy, will open in cinemas across China on October 23, two days ahead of its release in North America.

The film again stars Tom Hardy as Venom, a complex Marvel character. Hunted by both of their worlds, he and host Eddie have to make a devastating decision to jointly confront the fight from land, sea, and air. During this process, the duo also explore their complex relationships and ultimate fate.

The film portrays Venom and Eddie's ultimate fate.

The film boasts stunning visual effects to depict Venom and Eddie's extreme escapes.

Stunning visuals are featured in the movie to depict the duo's extreme escapes.

When falling from a high altitude, Venom becomes a parachute to protect Eddie from dying on landing. The special posture of Venom allows it to break through an encirclement with agility and speed even in the face of underwater attacks.

The film has also released a trailer that traces the merging journey of Venom and Eddie. Accompanied by flashback images of previous installments in the trilogy, it arouses curiosity among moviegoers about the final destinies of the duo.

