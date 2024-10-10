'Venom: The Last Dance' to screen in China ahead of North America release

"Venom: The Last Dance," the final film in the Spider-Man villain trilogy, will open in cinemas across China on October 23, two days ahead of its release in North America.

The film again stars Tom Hardy as Venom, a complex Marvel character. Hunted by both of their worlds, he and host Eddie have to make a devastating decision to jointly confront the fight from land, sea, and air. During this process, the duo also explore their complex relationships and ultimate fate.