﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
The lineup of movies includes "The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick" from 1972 and "A Whole Life" from 2023. Tickets are now on sale.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:17 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

Seven Austrian movies will be screened during Austrian Film Week.

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster advertises "The White Ribbon."

The Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association will present Austrian Film Week from October 12 to 20 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the friendship between Shanghai and Salzburg.

A total of seven Austrian films will be screened at the Grand Cinema and the Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square). Tickets have already gone on sale on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan.

The movies span more than half a century and include both classics and new releases.

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster advertises "Gipsy Queen."

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster for the movie "The Fox"

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster for the film "Light"

The seven films are: "The White Ribbon" (2009), "The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick" (1972), "Black Cat, White Cat" (1998), "Gipsy Queen" (2019), "Light" (2017), "The Fox" (2022) and "A Whole Life" (2023).

They cover a wide range of genres and most of them have won awards at international film festivals. The film event is considered a good chance for movie buffs to learn more about the history, culture and people of Austria.

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster advertises "The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick."

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster for the film "A Whole Life"

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

A poster for the movie "Black Cat, White Cat"

Film screening schedule:

October 12

7:30pm "The Fox"

Venue: Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square) 卢米埃影城(紫荆广场店)

Address: 5/F, Bauhinia Square West Wing, 1628 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1628号紫荆广场西区5层

Tel: 5580-3920

October 13

1pm "Black Cat, White Cat"

3:40pm "The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick"

Venue: Grand Cinema 大光明电影院

Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路216号

Tel: 6327-4260

October 19

3:45pm "Light"

7pm "Gipsy Queen"

Venue: Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square) 卢米埃影城(紫荆广场店)

Address: 5/F, Bauhinia Square West Wing, 1628 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1628号紫荆广场西区5层

Tel: 5580-3920

October 20

1:30pm "A Whole Life"

Venue: Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square) 卢米埃影城(紫荆广场店)

Address: 5/F, Bauhinia Square West Wing, 1628 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1628号紫荆广场西区5层

Tel: 5580-3920

October 20

4pm "The White Ribbon"

Venue: Grand Cinema 大光明电影院

Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路216号

Tel: 6327-4260

Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     