Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics
The Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association will present Austrian Film Week from October 12 to 20 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the friendship between Shanghai and Salzburg.
A total of seven Austrian films will be screened at the Grand Cinema and the Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square). Tickets have already gone on sale on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan.
The movies span more than half a century and include both classics and new releases.
The seven films are: "The White Ribbon" (2009), "The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick" (1972), "Black Cat, White Cat" (1998), "Gipsy Queen" (2019), "Light" (2017), "The Fox" (2022) and "A Whole Life" (2023).
They cover a wide range of genres and most of them have won awards at international film festivals. The film event is considered a good chance for movie buffs to learn more about the history, culture and people of Austria.
Film screening schedule:
October 12
7:30pm "The Fox"
Venue: Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square) 卢米埃影城(紫荆广场店)
Address: 5/F, Bauhinia Square West Wing, 1628 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1628号紫荆广场西区5层
Tel: 5580-3920
October 13
1pm "Black Cat, White Cat"
3:40pm "The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick"
Venue: Grand Cinema 大光明电影院
Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路216号
Tel: 6327-4260
October 19
3:45pm "Light"
7pm "Gipsy Queen"
Venue: Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square) 卢米埃影城(紫荆广场店)
Address: 5/F, Bauhinia Square West Wing, 1628 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1628号紫荆广场西区5层
Tel: 5580-3920
October 20
1:30pm "A Whole Life"
Venue: Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square) 卢米埃影城(紫荆广场店)
Address: 5/F, Bauhinia Square West Wing, 1628 Kongjiang Rd 控江路1628号紫荆广场西区5层
Tel: 5580-3920
October 20
4pm "The White Ribbon"
Venue: Grand Cinema 大光明电影院
Address: 216 Nanjing Rd W. 南京西路216号
Tel: 6327-4260