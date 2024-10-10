Austrian Film Week showcases newer releases and classics

The Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association will present Austrian Film Week from October 12 to 20 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the friendship between Shanghai and Salzburg.

A total of seven Austrian films will be screened at the Grand Cinema and the Lumière Pavilions (Bauhinia Square). Tickets have already gone on sale on Taopiaopiao and Maoyan.

The movies span more than half a century and include both classics and new releases.