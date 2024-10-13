﻿
Variety show showcases production of short dramas

"Start! Short Drama Season,” China's first short drama incubation reality show, will go to air on Dragon TV tonight.
"Start! Short Drama Season” is China's first short drama incubation reality show.

"Start! Short Drama Season,” China's first short drama incubation reality show, will go to air on Dragon TV tonight.

The variety program focuses on the flourishing short drama industry, and gathers a total of 26 young actors to audition and compete for the roles.

Classic film and TV series IPs including “A Story of Lala's Promotion,” “Divorce Lawyers” and "Young Justice Bao" will be adapted into high-quality short dramas on this platform.

Famous actress Ning Jing will be the chief producer of the short dramas and mentor the young actors.

Short dramas are gaining increasing popularity in China for their diverse and condensed content, innovative and fast-paced narrative style, and emotional connections with the audience.

Many well-received Chinese short dramas have also been distributed to overseas viewers.

The show aims to explore new incubation and production approaches of the audio-visual genre and bring new vitality and talent to the industry.

Popular urban series "Story of Lala's Promotion" will have a short drama version on this platform.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Top ﻿
     