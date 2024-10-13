Variety show showcases production of short dramas

"Start! Short Drama Season,” China's first short drama incubation reality show, will go to air on Dragon TV tonight.

The variety program focuses on the flourishing short drama industry, and gathers a total of 26 young actors to audition and compete for the roles.

Classic film and TV series IPs including “A Story of Lala's Promotion,” “Divorce Lawyers” and "Young Justice Bao" will be adapted into high-quality short dramas on this platform.