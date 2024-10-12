Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

Serbian films present a multicultural landscape with unique narratives and profound social insight, and have impressed many generations of Chinese movie buffs.

Shanghai University will host a multimedia exhibition of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema at Xiu 709 Media Park. Many classic movies and their theme songs have impressed generations of Chinese movie buffs. Curated by He Xiaoqing, director of the Shanghai Film Academy, the exhibition captures several classic moments of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema since 1896. With various art forms and technologies such as multimedia, art installations, films, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, the exhibition will immerse the audience in the art of light and shadow.

From early documentaries to historical war films and guerrilla films, these films also reflect the indomitable national spirit of Serbian people and the diverse and inclusive artistic style of the Serbian cinema. Cheng Danhong, an official from Shanghai University, said that China and Serbia are good friends. In the history of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema, a lot of film directors, screenwriters, actors and photographers emerged like shining stars. With extraordinary talent, unique charm and profound artistic expression, they not only won acclaim in their own country, but also shone on the international stage. "We look forward to in-depth cooperation between Shanghai University and Serbia in film co-production in the future," Cheng said.

The exhibition also drew the consulate general of the Republic of Serbia in Shanghai, and Miljko Živojinović, the son of famous actor Velimir Živojinović, who played the leading role in the 1972 film "Valter Brani Sarajevo." Živojinović, a veteran film producer, recalled he and his father's visits to China in 2000 and 2005, adding that he and his family have a deep love for China. He also hopes to join with the Shanghai Film Academy to foster the development of Chinese and Serbian cinemas, and contribute to cultural exchange between the two countries.