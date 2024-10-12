﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-15       0
Serbian films present a multicultural landscape with unique narratives and profound social insight, and have impressed many generations of Chinese movie buffs.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:34 UTC+8, 2024-10-15       0
Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

Miljko Živojinović, the son of famous actor Velimir Živojinović, who played the leading role in the 1972 film "Valter Brani Sarajevo," gives a speech.

Shanghai University will host a multimedia exhibition of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema at Xiu 709 Media Park.

Serbian films present a multicultural landscape with unique narratives and profound social insights. Many classic movies and their theme songs have impressed generations of Chinese movie buffs.

Curated by He Xiaoqing, director of the Shanghai Film Academy, the exhibition captures several classic moments of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema since 1896. With various art forms and technologies such as multimedia, art installations, films, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence, the exhibition will immerse the audience in the art of light and shadow.

Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

The exhibition offers an insight into the Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema.

Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

He Xiaoqing, director of the Shanghai Film Academy, is the exhibition's curator.

From early documentaries to historical war films and guerrilla films, these films also reflect the indomitable national spirit of Serbian people and the diverse and inclusive artistic style of the Serbian cinema.

Cheng Danhong, an official from Shanghai University, said that China and Serbia are good friends. In the history of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema, a lot of film directors, screenwriters, actors and photographers emerged like shining stars. With extraordinary talent, unique charm and profound artistic expression, they not only won acclaim in their own country, but also shone on the international stage.

"We look forward to in-depth cooperation between Shanghai University and Serbia in film co-production in the future," Cheng said.

Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

The exhibition captures several classic moments of Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema since 1896.

Shanghai University hosts Yugoslav-era and Serbian cinema exhibition

Many Yugoslav-era and Serbian movies and their theme songs have impressed generations of Chinese movie buffs.

The exhibition also drew the consulate general of the Republic of Serbia in Shanghai, and Miljko Živojinović, the son of famous actor Velimir Živojinović, who played the leading role in the 1972 film "Valter Brani Sarajevo."

Živojinović, a veteran film producer, recalled he and his father's visits to China in 2000 and 2005, adding that he and his family have a deep love for China. He also hopes to join with the Shanghai Film Academy to foster the development of Chinese and Serbian cinemas, and contribute to cultural exchange between the two countries.

If you go:

Date: October 21-November 1, 10am-12pm, 1-4pm

Venue: Xiu 709 Media Park 秀709媒体园

Address: 709 Lingshi Rd 静安区灵石路709号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     