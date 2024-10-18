﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Film directorial debut of singer Li Yugang starts screening nationwide

"Nostalgia in the Clouds," the feature film directorial debut of famous Chinese singer and performer Li Yugang, starts to screen in cinemas across China on Friday (October 18).
On Wednesday evening, the film's special screening at the Shanghai Film Art Center attracted over 1,000 movie buffs.

"Nostalgia in the Clouds," the feature film directorial debut of famous Chinese singer and performer Li Yugang, starts to screen in cinemas across China on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, a special screening of the movie at the Shanghai Film Art Center attracted over 1,000 fans, who were able to interact with Li and actors of the heartwarming film.

Li, who is known for his elegant cross-dressing performances of traditional Chinese theater onstage, told the audience stories about the film's creation. He also performed a graceful Chinese water sleeve dance.

Famous Chinese singer and performer Li Yugang interacts with a young fan.

After the screening, Li Yugang performs a graceful Chinese water sleeve dance.

The film tells the story of a young woman from a small town who experiences dual changes in her family and career. Two men around her protect her in their own ways.

Many viewers were impressed by the warmth presented by Li with his personal style of storytelling.

Li said that when he was a child attending outdoor film screenings in his hometown of Changchun in China's northeastern Jilin Province, he planted a movie dream deep in his heart.

Many viewers are impressed by the warmth presented by Li in his film.

Actress Lu Xingchen plays the leading role in the movie.

As the scriptwriter, director and actor of the film, Li said it explores love, nostalgia, and freedom. In his eyes, clouds are metaphor for nostalgia. They're beautiful, soft, and it looks as if they are distant yet they are close to people.

He uses the aesthetics of light and shadow to immerse the audience into the poetic backdrop of the movie in Lishui, Zhejiang Province. The landscapes of the misty town also help to showcase the emotional struggles of young people in a subtle way.

Li revealed that his next film would be filmed in his hometown.

A poster advertises "Nostalgia in the Clouds."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
