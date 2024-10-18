Film directorial debut of singer Li Yugang starts screening nationwide

"Nostalgia in the Clouds," the feature film directorial debut of famous Chinese singer and performer Li Yugang, starts to screen in cinemas across China on Friday (October 18).

"Nostalgia in the Clouds," the feature film directorial debut of famous Chinese singer and performer Li Yugang, starts to screen in cinemas across China on Friday. On Wednesday evening, a special screening of the movie at the Shanghai Film Art Center attracted over 1,000 fans, who were able to interact with Li and actors of the heartwarming film. Li, who is known for his elegant cross-dressing performances of traditional Chinese theater onstage, told the audience stories about the film's creation. He also performed a graceful Chinese water sleeve dance.

The film tells the story of a young woman from a small town who experiences dual changes in her family and career. Two men around her protect her in their own ways. Many viewers were impressed by the warmth presented by Li with his personal style of storytelling. Li said that when he was a child attending outdoor film screenings in his hometown of Changchun in China's northeastern Jilin Province, he planted a movie dream deep in his heart.