Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival

The curtain recently rose on the 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival, a cultural gala to take traditional Chinese culture and theatrical arts to the public.

Running till November 4, the festival will bring a series of traditional Chinese opera performances to nursing homes, residential areas and schools in the city.

Folk arts and intangible cultural heritage items are also displayed at bazaars to lead new trends in art and fashion. Cultural celebrities are also invited to "master workshops," allowing the audience to have a close-up understanding of traditional Chinese operas.