Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival

  13:38 UTC+8, 2024-10-31
The festival has been developed into a cultural brand for spreading and promoting excellent traditional culture.
Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival

Running till November 4, the festival will bring a series of traditional Chinese opera performances to nursing homes, residential areas and schools in the city.

The curtain recently rose on the 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival, a cultural gala to take traditional Chinese culture and theatrical arts to the public.

Running till November 4, the festival will bring a series of traditional Chinese opera performances to nursing homes, residential areas and schools in the city.

Folk arts and intangible cultural heritage items are also displayed at bazaars to lead new trends in art and fashion. Cultural celebrities are also invited to "master workshops," allowing the audience to have a close-up understanding of traditional Chinese operas.

Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival

Theatrical arts and intangible cultural heritage are displayed

Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival

Audiences can feel the charm of traditional theater.

Some of the festival's programs are also being live broadcast on the Douyin and Wechat accounts of the Shanghai Huaiju Opera Company.

The festival has been developed into a cultural brand for spreading and promoting excellent traditional culture. Local families are also invited to diverse opera-themed exhibitions. They can also experience the opera makeup and costumes to understand the charm of traditional theaters.

Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival
Traditional Chinese operas on show at 7th Shanghai Huaiyin Art Festival
Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
