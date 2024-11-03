HK guqin masters tug at heart strings in Shanghai debut

Two guqin masters from China's Hong Kong, Lau Chor-wah and Sou Si-tai, presented a concert for local audiences at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Sunday evening.

Hong Kong's guqin masters Lau Chor-wah and Sou Si-tai made their Shanghai debut, presenting a guqin concert at Shanghai Oriental Art Center on Sunday evening. Playing guqin, an ancient Chinese musical instrument with seven strings, was considered an essential skill for educated elite in olden times. In 2008, the instrument was added to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO.

Guqin artists from China's Hong Kong have played an important role in keeping the musical tradition alive and reviving the old instrument with new works. Both Lau and Sou are students of Hong Kong's guqin maestro Tsar The-yun, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 102. The news of the two performers' Shanghai debut drew a rousing response from local guqin lovers. All the tickets were sold out within a week.

In addition to being a guqin instructor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Sou also frequently participates in planning guqin cultural exhibitions and has given exchange performances in the United States, Japan and some European countries. Lau learned guqin from master Tsar for more than 30 years. The broadening of her learning horizons has enabled her to develop a pure and elegant style, which is at the same time poetic, and interesting.

