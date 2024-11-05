Feature / Entertainment

'The Lifespan of a Fact' returns to Shanghai again

The Chinese adaptation of the Broadway play "The Lifespan of a Fact," which premiered last year, will be staged in Shanghai again this month.
The Chinese adaptation of the Broadway play "The Lifespan of a Fact" will be staged at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre this month.

The Arts Center's production premiered last year to positive feedback from audiences.

Ti Gong

"The Lifespan of a Fact" debates fact over fiction.

The play is based on a book by American authors John D'Agata and Jim Fingal, which discusses the importance of narrative flow in nonfiction and the role of fact-checking while writing imaginatively about genuine events.

In the Chinese version, a 16-year-old boy leaps from a highrise in Las Vegas. Writer John's superbly written story about the suicide gets magazine editor Emily's eye, and she sends staff Jim to fact-check it.

Jim detects contradictions between the article specifics and the facts, but John refuses to make any changes, claiming that his piece was a nonfiction observation. Editor Emily also makes her own decisions on whether or not to publish the article.

Ti Gong

The Chinese adaptation of the Broadway play debuted last year.

"When I read the script, I was attracted by the debate and discussion between the characters," said director Xie Shuai.

"After every interaction with the performers, I was influenced by the characters' differing perspectives. Our understanding of life determines our point of view."

Xie said that the latest performance further strengthens the core content of the play.

Ti Gong

The play is set in the US, but the issues are global.

Stage designer Shen Li was moved by the social value of the play.

"When we receive any information, we have to think deeper about its meaning and intention," he said. "The controversies about the authenticity of news not only exist in traditional media but also self-media."

Performance information:

Dates: Through November 24, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center 上海话剧艺术中心

Address: 288 Anfu Rd 安福路288号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
