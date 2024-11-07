Latest version of German musical 'Rebecca' hits Shanghai stage

Shanghai Culture Square will stage 16 performances of the staged version of the German musical "Rebecca" through November 17.

The staged version of the German musical "Rebecca" made its world debut in Shanghai this week. There will be 16 performances of the show at Shanghai Culture Square through November 17. Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same name served as the basis for the original German musical. Sylvester Levay composed the music and Michael Kunze wrote the lyrics, which premiered in Vienna in 2006.

Alfred Hitchcock adapted the original novel into an Academy Award-winning film in 1940. Lion Entertainment developed this brand-new staged concert version, which was licensed by the original production firm Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. It has almost 20 actors and a full orchestra on stage. The plot revolves around affluent Maxim DeWinter, his naive new wife "Ich" ("I" in German), and the manipulating housekeeper Mrs Danvers.

Ti Gong

Mrs Danvers tries to convince "Ich" that she is an unworthy replacement for DeWinter's first wife Rebecca, who drowned in an accident. "Ich" struggles to discover her own worth amid the shadows cast by the mysterious Rebecca. Antonia Kalinowski plays "Ich," Mark Seibert as Maxim DeWinter, and Annemieke van Dam as Mrs Danvers. Both Seibert and van Dam previously performed in Shanghai in an August staged concert version of the German musical "Elisabeth."

Ti Gong

"The story of 'Rebecca' is more complicated than 'Elizabeth,'" said Seibert. "Putting a thriller story into a concert version is not easy." Director Gil Mehmert said that he eliminated several lines from the original musical to make it more akin to a film script. "It's a well-known story in Europe," Mehmert said. "Music takes center stage in this concert version. We used acting and body language to emphasize essential details in the story."

Ti Gong

The novel was written in the first person. Mehmert offers his own take on why the heroine is referred to as "Ich" rather than her name. "Despite her invisibility, Rebecca has been tremendously influential throughout the plot, whereas 'Ich' has been a nobody. As a result, 'Ich' requires a story to portray her individuality. And I believe that's a clever setting (by the author)," he said.

Ti Gong