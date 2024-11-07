Feature / Entertainment

Latest version of German musical 'Rebecca' hits Shanghai stage

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Shanghai Culture Square will stage 16 performances of the staged version of the German musical "Rebecca" through November 17.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:12 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0

The staged version of the German musical "Rebecca" made its world debut in Shanghai this week. There will be 16 performances of the show at Shanghai Culture Square through November 17.

Daphne du Maurier's 1938 novel of the same name served as the basis for the original German musical. Sylvester Levay composed the music and Michael Kunze wrote the lyrics, which premiered in Vienna in 2006.

Alfred Hitchcock adapted the original novel into an Academy Award-winning film in 1940.

Lion Entertainment developed this brand-new staged concert version, which was licensed by the original production firm Vereinigte Bühnen Wien. It has almost 20 actors and a full orchestra on stage.

The plot revolves around affluent Maxim DeWinter, his naive new wife "Ich" ("I" in German), and the manipulating housekeeper Mrs Danvers.

Latest version of German musical 'Rebecca' hits Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

Antonia Kalinowski stars as "Ich" and Mark Seibert as Maxim DeWinter.

Mrs Danvers tries to convince "Ich" that she is an unworthy replacement for DeWinter's first wife Rebecca, who drowned in an accident. "Ich" struggles to discover her own worth amid the shadows cast by the mysterious Rebecca.

Antonia Kalinowski plays "Ich," Mark Seibert as Maxim DeWinter, and Annemieke van Dam as Mrs Danvers.

Both Seibert and van Dam previously performed in Shanghai in an August staged concert version of the German musical "Elisabeth."

Latest version of German musical 'Rebecca' hits Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

Director Gil Mehmert (left) poses with his actors.

"The story of 'Rebecca' is more complicated than 'Elizabeth,'" said Seibert. "Putting a thriller story into a concert version is not easy."

Director Gil Mehmert said that he eliminated several lines from the original musical to make it more akin to a film script.

"It's a well-known story in Europe," Mehmert said. "Music takes center stage in this concert version. We used acting and body language to emphasize essential details in the story."

Latest version of German musical 'Rebecca' hits Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

Annemieke van Dam is no stranger to Shanghai audiences.

The novel was written in the first person. Mehmert offers his own take on why the heroine is referred to as "Ich" rather than her name.

"Despite her invisibility, Rebecca has been tremendously influential throughout the plot, whereas 'Ich' has been a nobody. As a result, 'Ich' requires a story to portray her individuality. And I believe that's a clever setting (by the author)," he said.

Latest version of German musical 'Rebecca' hits Shanghai stage
Ti Gong

The musical features over 20 actors and a live orchestra on stage.

Performance info:

Dates: Through November 17, 2pm/7:30pm

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M.

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     