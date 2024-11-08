'Impression' brings world-class art into your home

Wang Shouzhi, deputy director of the School of Creativity and Art with ShanghaiTech University, and Li Minkun, the museum's chairperson, were invited to guide viewers through the “Dialogues with Turner: Evoking the Sublime” and “El Anatsui: After the Red Moon" exhibitions.

A recent online live broadcast of the cultural program “Impression” attracted over 200,000 viewers to follow a museum professional, scholar and TV host on a tour of the Museum of Art Pudong.

Together they introduced the representative artworks of each exhibition, talked about the lives of the artists and their distinct styles.

For a long time, “Impression” has focused on the relationship between culture and people, culture and cities to promote aesthetic education among the public.

Its multimedia brand "Urban Art Journey" enables viewers to visit well-known art galleries and museums in Shanghai, learn about popular exhibitions, and exchange with famous artists from the comfort of their own home.

In the future, it will continue to focus on major museums and art galleries in Shanghai to share their historical stories, art collections, and cultural charm.