Children's futuristic musical now has an English version

"Rebirth of Carrot" was performed in Shanghai this month with a translation the creators hope will introduce the story of love, hope and courage to audiences around the world.

The Chinese children's musical "Rebirth of Carrot" now has an English version with the aim of reaching international audiences. Produced by Earflying, the musical set around 10,000 years in the future had its premier in 2018. A rabbit comes to a barren Earth to find a real carrot. She meets Beta pup, who is eager to realize his self-worth.

Ti Gong

During the journey, they encounter misunderstandings and conflicts with the electronic garbage on Earth that has varied personalities and hold different attitudes. A revision in 2022 changed the musical from a medium-sized theater production to a small theater performance, adding new songs and choreography while shortening the distance between performers and audiences. The English version completed its latest round of performances at Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center earlier this month.

Ti Gong

The creators hope the original Chinese story about love, hope and courage can reach audiences around the world. "Because the music and story structure are fixed, it's actually much more difficult to translate it into an English version than to create an English version directly," producer Zhang Yunting said. "We invited American translator George Kaye to work on the English lines," she said. "While following the characteristics of the English language, we hope the charm of the original work is retained to the greatest extent."

Ti Gong

For the young actors participating in the musical, language is a challenge they managed to find ways to overcome. "The story, as well as the emotions and feelings are the same as they are in the Chinese version," said Wang Le, who plays the lead role of the rabbit. "Since I'm so familiar with the Chinese version, switching language is not so big a problem," she said. "The rabbit and I have a lot in common. The rabbit is trying to find the carrot, while I'm acting in a musical. Both of us are achieving our dreams," said Wang.

Ti Gong

Director Zheng Ying plays the role of Beta pup in the musical. "Compared with adults, children are actually very easy to work with," said Zheng. "They are very straightforward and believe in their roles and the meaning of their existence on stage. Their creative ideas from a child's perspective can also inspire us." Zheng said "Rebirth of Carrot" is an idealistic work suitable not just for children, but also for adults. "For kids, they are looking for carrots. But for adults, carrots can be compared to other pursuits. And the cowardice and fear that may appear in the process of pursuit can trigger people's thinking," said Zheng.