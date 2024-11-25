Dance drama inspired by ancient Chinese goddess

The Zhengzhou Song and Dance Theater's award-winning dance drama "Goddess and the Dreamer" will be staged at the AIA Grand Theater on December 17 and 18.

The two-hour show is inspired by the classic image of the Luohe Goddess, which was created by ancient Chinese lyric poet Cao Zhi in his classic prose "Goddess of the Luohe River" more than 1,700 years ago.

"Her body soars lightly like a startled swan, and gracefully, like a dragon in flight," reads part of the prose.