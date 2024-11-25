Dance drama inspired by ancient Chinese goddess
The Zhengzhou Song and Dance Theater's award-winning dance drama "Goddess and the Dreamer" will be staged at the AIA Grand Theater on December 17 and 18.
The two-hour show is inspired by the classic image of the Luohe Goddess, which was created by ancient Chinese lyric poet Cao Zhi in his classic prose "Goddess of the Luohe River" more than 1,700 years ago.
"Her body soars lightly like a startled swan, and gracefully, like a dragon in flight," reads part of the prose.
Behind the prose, the romantic love story between Cao and Zhen Fu spans centuries and is now recreated in the dance drama.
The drama vividly portrays the complex relationship between Cao Zhi and his elder brother Cao Pi, and their shared admiration for Zhen through diverse dance forms, including solos, duets and group dances.
Through graceful, vigorous dance moves and facial expressions, dancers depict the distinct personalities of the characters from the Three Kingdoms period (AD 220-280).
Tickets for the show can be purchased on Damai and Maoyan.
If you go:
Date: December 17-18, 7:30pm
Tickets: 280-880 yuan
Venue: AIA Grand Theater 北外滩友邦大剧院
Address: 889 Dongdaming Rd 东大名路889号