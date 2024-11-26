﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Chinese productions honored at LA film, television festivals

Chinese TV dramas, online series, and animations recently received Golden Angel Awards at the 2024 Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival.
A still from "War of Faith."

A batch of Chinese TV dramas, online series, and animations recently received Golden Angel Awards at the 2024 Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival.

Among the nine productions by iQiyi were the TV series "War of Faith," "Always On the Move," "The Lonely Warrior," "City of the City," online dramas "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty Ⅱ," "Interlaced Scenes," "Follow Your Heart," "To the Wonder," and online animated series "The Grand Lord."

A still from "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty Ⅱ."

A still from "Interlaced Scenes."

A poster advertises "To the Wonder."

Wang Jingjing, producer of "Follow Your Heart," garnered the Outstanding Young Producer Award.

The sister festivals which are held annually in Los Angeles serve as cultural bridges to promote film and TV industry exchanges, cooperation, and friendship between China and the United States. This year's festivals received more than 500 entries in varied competing categories.

A poster advertises "Always On the Move."

A poster advertises "The Lonely Warrior."

A poster advertises "City of the City."

Industry professionals from both countries gathered in Los Angeles to share their expertise, experiences, and seek more possibilities for cooperation.

These award-winning works boast novel themes and high-quality production to portray the living conditions, growth, and dream-chasing endeavors of ordinary people in China.

A poster advertises "Follow Your Heart."

A poster advertises "The Grand Lord."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Follow Us

