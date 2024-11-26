Chinese productions honored at LA film, television festivals

A batch of Chinese TV dramas, online series, and animations recently received Golden Angel Awards at the 2024 Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival.

Among the nine productions by iQiyi were the TV series "War of Faith," "Always On the Move," "The Lonely Warrior," "City of the City," online dramas "Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty Ⅱ," "Interlaced Scenes," "Follow Your Heart," "To the Wonder," and online animated series "The Grand Lord."