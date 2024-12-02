﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Famous Japanese filmmaker attends China premiere of acclaimed drama in Shanghai

Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda accompanied his Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize winner, “Like Father, Like Son," to Shanghai for its China premiere.
Director Hirokazu Koreeda (right) and actor Lily Franky pose with Shanghai audience at the China premiere of “Like Father, Like Son" on Saturday at the Shanghai Film Art Center.

Renowned Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda, who is adept at telling heartwarming family stories and portraying the brightness of humanity, arrived in Shanghai to attend the China premiere of his acclaimed drama film “Like Father, Like Son.”

The film, starring famous actor Fukuyama Masaharu and actress Machiko Ono, won the Jury Prize at the 66th Cannes Film Festival. It will hit cinemas across China on December 6.

The story centers on a couple's dilemma and the hard decision they face after they discover that their beloved 6-year-old son is not actually theirs, because of a mistake made at the hospital.

The China premiere of the film at the Shanghai Film Art Center attracted more than 1,000 movie buffs on Saturday evening.

After the film screening, director Koreeda and actor Lily Franky thanked the Shanghai audience for their warm welcome and shared the emotional journey of the film's creation and many behind-the-scenes anecdotes.

Director Hirokazu Koreeda and actor Lily Franky speak to the Shanghai audience.

Chinese actress Zhou Dongyu talks with Hirokazu Koreeda and Lily Franky after the film screening.

The film’s leading actor Masaharu specially recorded a video for Chinese audiences saying that great works can transcend time and space, connecting everyone's hearts together.

Franky also played the leading role in director Koreeda’s Palme d'Or-winning film "Shoplifters.” He said he was grateful for the freedom and imagination given to actors by the director.

Koreeda said that he did not want to be someone who merely guides young people.

With their unique artistic perspective and distinct Japanese cultural characteristics, Koreeda’s film productions are often compared to delicate and touching paintings that allow people to reflect on the true meaning of life.

Professor Dai Jinhua, a film scholar from Peking University, spoke highly of the film’s in-depth discussion of the relationship between blood connection and family affection, and its analysis of the role of a father, as well as a profound reflection on family relationships.

