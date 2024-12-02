Famous Japanese filmmaker attends China premiere of acclaimed drama in Shanghai

Renowned Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Koreeda, who is adept at telling heartwarming family stories and portraying the brightness of humanity, arrived in Shanghai to attend the China premiere of his acclaimed drama film “Like Father, Like Son.”

The film, starring famous actor Fukuyama Masaharu and actress Machiko Ono, won the Jury Prize at the 66th Cannes Film Festival. It will hit cinemas across China on December 6.

The story centers on a couple's dilemma and the hard decision they face after they discover that their beloved 6-year-old son is not actually theirs, because of a mistake made at the hospital.

The China premiere of the film at the Shanghai Film Art Center attracted more than 1,000 movie buffs on Saturday evening.

After the film screening, director Koreeda and actor Lily Franky thanked the Shanghai audience for their warm welcome and shared the emotional journey of the film's creation and many behind-the-scenes anecdotes.