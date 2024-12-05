﻿
Feature / Entertainment

French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:06 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
To mark 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations, two high-quality 8K French documentaries — "Great Inventory" and "View From Above" — have been introduced to China.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:06 UTC+8, 2024-12-05       0
French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

The documentaries are produced by The Explorers team of France to showcase the diversity and the riches of the Earth.

To mark 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations, two high-quality 8K French documentaries — "Great Inventory" and "View From Above" — have been introduced to China.

On streaming platforms iQiyi and Tencent, audiences are enabled to embark on a journey to discover the world's natural, cultural, and human heritage in the highest 8K HDR resolution.

French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

Viewers can discover the world's natural, cultural, and human heritage in the highest 8K HDR resolution.

French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

Time-honored cultural heritage featured in the documentaries

The two documentaries are produced by The Explorers team of France, composed of nature specialists, reporters, artists, and technicians to showcase the diversity and the riches of the Earth. Cutting-edge and innovative imaging technologies are applied in shooting and production.

As special contribution from France to highlight the two countries' exchange and cooperation in the field of UHD (Ultra High Definition), the documentaries provide dozens of exclusive videos to explore Earth wonders, as well as the planet's biodiversity and time-honored cultural heritage.

French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

A poster advertises "Great Inventory."

French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations

A poster advertises "View From Above."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     