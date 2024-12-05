French documentaries streamed in China to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations
To mark 60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations, two high-quality 8K French documentaries — "Great Inventory" and "View From Above" — have been introduced to China.
On streaming platforms iQiyi and Tencent, audiences are enabled to embark on a journey to discover the world's natural, cultural, and human heritage in the highest 8K HDR resolution.
The two documentaries are produced by The Explorers team of France, composed of nature specialists, reporters, artists, and technicians to showcase the diversity and the riches of the Earth. Cutting-edge and innovative imaging technologies are applied in shooting and production.
As special contribution from France to highlight the two countries' exchange and cooperation in the field of UHD (Ultra High Definition), the documentaries provide dozens of exclusive videos to explore Earth wonders, as well as the planet's biodiversity and time-honored cultural heritage.