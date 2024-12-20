Italian musical Casanova takes a fresh look at the Venetian legend

The Italian musical "Casanova," which had its Chinese premiere at the Shanghai Culture Square, takes a fresh look at the venerated character from Venice.

The Italian musical "Casanova" had its China premiere on Friday at Shanghai Culture Square with 10 performances until December 28. It is also the first time that the venue, which is known for hosting musicals, is presenting an Italian-language musical for audiences. The musical, which premiered in Italy in 2022, is a tribute to the 1,600-year-old city Venice.

Ti Gong

The story, based on Matteo Strukul's historical novel "Giacomo Casanova- La sonata dei cuori infranti," takes a fresh look at the iconic figure. Casanova returns to Venice from exile at the age of 35, capturing attention and admiration with his charm while defending the city from power struggles. Red Canzian, the composer and projection designer, described "Casanova" as opera pop. "I was born in 1951 and grew up listening to Beatles music and Puccini operas," said Canzian, a former member of the Italian band Pooh.

"In this work, I mixed pop with opera, wanting to totally immerse spectators in 1755 Venice and its romance," he said. Italian singer Gian Marco Schiaretti stars as Giacomo Casanova. He is well-known among Shanghai's musical fans for his earlier roles in the French musicals "Notre-Dame de Paris" and "Don Juan." Because of his macho allure, people often refer to Casanova as the Italian Don Juan. Canzian stated that Casanova's portrayal as a Latin lover was unfair. "Casanova is a hero who falls in love with a girl who makes him rethink his entire life. He is a genuine and romantic Casanova."

Ti Gong