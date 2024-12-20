﻿
Italian musical Casanova takes a fresh look at the Venetian legend

﻿ Ma Yue
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-20
The Italian musical "Casanova," which had its Chinese premiere at the Shanghai Culture Square, takes a fresh look at the venerated character from Venice.
﻿ Ma Yue
  21:10 UTC+8, 2024-12-20

Reported by Ma Yue.

The Italian musical "Casanova" had its China premiere on Friday at Shanghai Culture Square with 10 performances until December 28.

It is also the first time that the venue, which is known for hosting musicals, is presenting an Italian-language musical for audiences.

The musical, which premiered in Italy in 2022, is a tribute to the 1,600-year-old city Venice.

Ti Gong

The musical debuted in Venice in 2022.

The story, based on Matteo Strukul's historical novel "Giacomo Casanova- La sonata dei cuori infranti," takes a fresh look at the iconic figure. Casanova returns to Venice from exile at the age of 35, capturing attention and admiration with his charm while defending the city from power struggles.

Red Canzian, the composer and projection designer, described "Casanova" as opera pop.

"I was born in 1951 and grew up listening to Beatles music and Puccini operas," said Canzian, a former member of the Italian band Pooh.

It is set in 1750s Italy.

"In this work, I mixed pop with opera, wanting to totally immerse spectators in 1755 Venice and its romance," he said.

Italian singer Gian Marco Schiaretti stars as Giacomo Casanova. He is well-known among Shanghai's musical fans for his earlier roles in the French musicals "Notre-Dame de Paris" and "Don Juan."

Because of his macho allure, people often refer to Casanova as the Italian Don Juan.

Canzian stated that Casanova's portrayal as a Latin lover was unfair. "Casanova is a hero who falls in love with a girl who makes him rethink his entire life. He is a genuine and romantic Casanova."

Ti Gong

The music combines operatic and pop elements.

Performance info:

Dates: Through December 28, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Source: SHINE
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

