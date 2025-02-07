Celebrated international singers to perform in Shanghai

Gian Marco Schiaretti, Cecilia Cara, Kerry Ellis, Mark Seibert, Laurent Ban, Maya Hakvoort, Damien Sargue, and Mark Seibert are part of the celebrated lineup that also includes Chinese singer Wei Wei.

Shanghai Culture Square will stage six concerts featuring internationally famous singers as part of the 2025 Musical Stars Live Concert Showcase.

The event will open with Mark Seibert's concerts on Saturday and Sunday, during which he will collaborate with two other German singers, Roberta Valentini and Riccardo Greco, and perform selected songs from German musicals such as "Elizabeth," "Mozart!," "Rebecca," and "Robin Hood."

Seibert, an old acquaintance of Shanghai's German and Austrian musical fans, paid three visits to Shanghai in 2024, portraying key roles in staged concert versions of the musicals "Elizabeth" and "Rebecca."

On February 11 and 12, French singer-songwriter Laurent Ban, known for his deep voice, will perform songs from musicals such as "Notre Dame de Paris," "The Little Prince," "Rock Mozart," and "Don Giovanni."