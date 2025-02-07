﻿
Celebrated international singers to perform in Shanghai

Singers from five countries will perform at Shanghai Culture Square through March 9 as part of the 2025 Musical Stars Live Concert Showcase.
Shanghai Culture Square will stage six concerts featuring internationally famous singers as part of the 2025 Musical Stars Live Concert Showcase.

Gian Marco Schiaretti, Cecilia Cara, Kerry Ellis, Mark Seibert, Laurent Ban, Maya Hakvoort, Damien Sargue, and Mark Seibert are part of the celebrated lineup that also includes Chinese singer Wei Wei.

The event will open with Mark Seibert's concerts on Saturday and Sunday, during which he will collaborate with two other German singers, Roberta Valentini and Riccardo Greco, and perform selected songs from German musicals such as "Elizabeth," "Mozart!," "Rebecca," and "Robin Hood."

Seibert, an old acquaintance of Shanghai's German and Austrian musical fans, paid three visits to Shanghai in 2024, portraying key roles in staged concert versions of the musicals "Elizabeth" and "Rebecca."

On February 11 and 12, French singer-songwriter Laurent Ban, known for his deep voice, will perform songs from musicals such as "Notre Dame de Paris," "The Little Prince," "Rock Mozart," and "Don Giovanni."

Philippe Berghella, Maeva Méline, and Chiara Di Bari will join him on stage as special guests.

Damien Sargue and Cecilia Cara are well-known to the audiences here for portraying the lead parts in the French musical "Romeo and Juliet."

On February 15 and 16, they will perform classic songs from "Romeo and Juliet" and their original works accompanied by a live band.

Dutch singer Maya Hakvoort, who was the 2024 Shanghai International Musical Festival ambassador, will perform on March 1 and 2 alongside Yngve Gasoy-Romdal.

Kerry Ellis from the West End will collaborate with Chinese performer Liu Lingfei on March 5.

The last concerts will feature popular Italian vocalist Gian Marco Schiaretti, who will be joined by well-known Chinese singer Wei Wei for a cross-border musical adventure on March 8 and 9. The Shanghai Culture Square Musical Chorus will also make a special appearance at the event.

Ti Gong

Performance info:

Mark Seibert

Dates: February 8 and 9, 7:30pm

Laurent Ban

Dates: February 11 and 12, 7:30pm

Damien Sargue and Cecilia Cara

Dates: February 15 and 16, 7:30pm

Maya Hakvoort

Dates: March 1 and 2, 7:30pm

Kerry Ellis

Dates: March 5, 7:30pm

Gian Marco Schiaretti

Dates: March 8 and 9, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80-880 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

