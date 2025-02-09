Feature / Entertainment

"Ne Zha 2" tops all-time China box office admissions with 160 million tickets sold

The animated juggernaut "Ne Zha 2" has become the most-watched film ever by total viewers in Chinese box office history, surpassing 160 million admissions (including presales), according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.

On Sunday, the sequel dethroned the 2017 actioner "Wolf Warrior 2," which had long held the record with 159 million admissions, to claim the title of China's most-watched film in box office history.

The milestone comes just a day after "Ne Zha 2" shattered another record, becoming the first film globally to cross the 1-billion-US dollar mark in a single market on Saturday, according to box office tracker Beacon.

The film had already overtaken "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" to become the highest-grossing film ever in a single market, amassing over 6.79 billion yuan (about 947 million US dollars) in China by 9:11 pm Friday.

A follow-up to the 2019 animated sensation "Ne Zha," the sequel has captivated audiences with its breathtaking visuals, rich storytelling, and deep cultural resonance.

The record-breaking run makes "Ne Zha 2" not just a box office titan but a cultural phenomenon, further underscoring China's ability to produce homegrown blockbusters that strike a chord with domestic audiences.

Industry analysts are now watching closely to see if "Ne Zha 2" can sustain its momentum and set even higher benchmarks in the days ahead. Maoyan has revised its domestic box office forecast for the film upward to over 10.87 billion yuan, setting it on course to become the first Chinese film ever projected to surpass the 10-billion-yuan threshold.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
