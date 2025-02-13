The legend of Ne Zha: Statistics & stories behind the billion-dollar box office

Chinese animated film "Ne Zha 2" has reaped over 10 billion yuan (US$1.37 billion) in gross box-office revenues (including pre-sales) by Thursday, replacing "The Super Mario Bros" as the No. 17 film on the global all-time box-office list. The movie has attracted over 200 million viewers, according to data from the ticketing platform Maoyan.

The film was officially released in multiple overseas markets this week, including Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Japan.