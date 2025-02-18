Shanghai film festival hosts overseas promotion in Berlin

The Shanghai International Film Festival held an overseas promotion event in the German capital Berlin on February 17.

The event offered a perspective for global film professionals to gain deeper insights into SIFF and served as a gateway for exploring the Chinese film market and seeking filmmaking collaborations.

Officials announced that the 27th SIFF will take place from June 13 to 22. The Golden Goblet Awards will cover five categories: Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Films.

Cao Yin, Deputy Managing Director and Deputy General Manager of Shanghai International Film and TV Festivals Co Ltd, extended a warm invitation to global filmmakers.

"We welcome everyone to join SIFF and experience the charm of the Chinese film market and the passion of Chinese audiences," Cao said. She also reminded attendees that the submission deadline for the Golden Goblet Awards and International Panorama is March 31.