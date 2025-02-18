Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai film festival hosts overseas promotion in Berlin

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:03 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
The Shanghai International Film Festival held an overseas promotion event in the German capital Berlin on February 17, with the 27th edition of the gala to be held on June 13-22.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:03 UTC+8, 2025-02-18       0
Shanghai film festival hosts overseas promotion in Berlin

Famous film producer and scholar Marco Müller was one of the attendees of SIFF's overseas promotion event in Berlin.

The Shanghai International Film Festival held an overseas promotion event in the German capital Berlin on February 17.

The event offered a perspective for global film professionals to gain deeper insights into SIFF and served as a gateway for exploring the Chinese film market and seeking filmmaking collaborations.

Officials announced that the 27th SIFF will take place from June 13 to 22. The Golden Goblet Awards will cover five categories: Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Films.

Cao Yin, Deputy Managing Director and Deputy General Manager of Shanghai International Film and TV Festivals Co Ltd, extended a warm invitation to global filmmakers.

"We welcome everyone to join SIFF and experience the charm of the Chinese film market and the passion of Chinese audiences," Cao said. She also reminded attendees that the submission deadline for the Golden Goblet Awards and International Panorama is March 31.

Shanghai film festival hosts overseas promotion in Berlin

Global film professionals gathered in Berlin, seeking filmmaking collaborations.

The event brought together celebrated film professionals, including Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski, who served as the Jury President of the 25th SIFF Golden Goblet Awards in 2023; Shozo Ichiyama, Tokyo International Film Festival Programming Director and a jury member for SIFF's Asian New Talent section in 2010; and Marco Müller, producer, scholar, and jury member for the main competition of the Golden Goblet Awards in 2021.

Many of them have been impressed by the progress and growth of China's film industry.

This year also marks the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema. SIFF plans to commemorate these milestones with special film screenings and thematic exhibitions that blend artistic excellence and popular appeal.

Film Panorama is one of the most popular programs of the film festival. Last year, SIFF received over 3,700 submissions from 105 countries and regions, with 76 percent of Golden Goblet Awards entries being world premieres. Last year's festival screened a total of 461 Chinese and international films across 1,672 screenings, attracting more than 495,000 viewers.

Shanghai film festival hosts overseas promotion in Berlin

The 27th Shanghai International Film Festival will take place from June 13 to 22.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     