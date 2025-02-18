Shanghai film festival hosts overseas promotion in Berlin
The Shanghai International Film Festival held an overseas promotion event in the German capital Berlin on February 17.
The event offered a perspective for global film professionals to gain deeper insights into SIFF and served as a gateway for exploring the Chinese film market and seeking filmmaking collaborations.
Officials announced that the 27th SIFF will take place from June 13 to 22. The Golden Goblet Awards will cover five categories: Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Documentary, Animation, and Short Films.
Cao Yin, Deputy Managing Director and Deputy General Manager of Shanghai International Film and TV Festivals Co Ltd, extended a warm invitation to global filmmakers.
"We welcome everyone to join SIFF and experience the charm of the Chinese film market and the passion of Chinese audiences," Cao said. She also reminded attendees that the submission deadline for the Golden Goblet Awards and International Panorama is March 31.
The event brought together celebrated film professionals, including Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski, who served as the Jury President of the 25th SIFF Golden Goblet Awards in 2023; Shozo Ichiyama, Tokyo International Film Festival Programming Director and a jury member for SIFF's Asian New Talent section in 2010; and Marco Müller, producer, scholar, and jury member for the main competition of the Golden Goblet Awards in 2021.
Many of them have been impressed by the progress and growth of China's film industry.
This year also marks the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema. SIFF plans to commemorate these milestones with special film screenings and thematic exhibitions that blend artistic excellence and popular appeal.
Film Panorama is one of the most popular programs of the film festival. Last year, SIFF received over 3,700 submissions from 105 countries and regions, with 76 percent of Golden Goblet Awards entries being world premieres. Last year's festival screened a total of 461 Chinese and international films across 1,672 screenings, attracting more than 495,000 viewers.