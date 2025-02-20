Broadway musical 'Chicago' returns to SH stage

The time-honored Broadway musical "Chicago" will stage five performances at the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater in April.

The time-honored Broadway musical "Chicago" is making a return to Shanghai stage with five performances at the Poly Grand Theater in April. With music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the 1975 musical was based on the play of the same name by American reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, a story satirizing the corruption in the administration of criminal justice in the Jazz Age.

The 1996 revival version holds the record as the longest-running American musical on both New York's Broadway and London's West End. The musical's passionate and fascinating characters and stories, as well as the actors' gorgeous lace costumes and sizzling dances, have kept it popular all over the world for the past 50 years. In the red, black and gold tones of the stage, the actors switch between the softness of waltz and the wildness of tango, presenting a visual feast of extravagance.

Considering the relatively remote location of the venue, Poly Grand Theater will provide free shuttle bus service for audiences of all five performances. The buses will pick up audiences from Metro Line 11's Baiyin Road Station before a show, and take them back to Line 11's Wenshui Road or Caoyang Road stations after the performance. Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "SHPGT2014" for detailed information of the shuttle bus service.

