Broadway musical 'Chicago' returns to SH stage

The time-honored Broadway musical "Chicago" is making a return to Shanghai stage with five performances at the Poly Grand Theater in April.

With music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, the 1975 musical was based on the play of the same name by American reporter and playwright Maurine Dallas Watkins, a story satirizing the corruption in the administration of criminal justice in the Jazz Age.

Ti Gong

The musical debuted in 1975.

The 1996 revival version holds the record as the longest-running American musical on both New York's Broadway and London's West End.

The musical's passionate and fascinating characters and stories, as well as the actors' gorgeous lace costumes and sizzling dances, have kept it popular all over the world for the past 50 years.

In the red, black and gold tones of the stage, the actors switch between the softness of waltz and the wildness of tango, presenting a visual feast of extravagance.

Ti Gong

The story is set in America's Jazz Age.

Considering the relatively remote location of the venue, Poly Grand Theater will provide free shuttle bus service for audiences of all five performances.

The buses will pick up audiences from Metro Line 11's Baiyin Road Station before a show, and take them back to Line 11's Wenshui Road or Caoyang Road stations after the performance.

Those interested can follow the theater's official WeChat account "SHPGT2014" for detailed information of the shuttle bus service.

Ti Gong

"Chicago" holds the record as the longest-running American musical on both Broadway and the West End.

Performance info

Dates: April 24-27, 2:30pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
