Shanghai writers, artists urged to create more high-quality, original productions

  15:32 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining has urged local artists and writers to create more high-quality and people-oriented works, and keep developing the "Shanghai Culture" brand.
The 9th congress of the Shanghai Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 11th congress of the Shanghai Writers' Association were held on Tuesday.

Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining called on local artists and writers to create more high-quality and people-oriented works, cultivate young talent, and keep developing the "Shanghai Culture" brand.

The literary and art circles were told to adhere to serving the people and socialism, draw inspiration from excellent traditional Chinese culture and spread Chinese classics to the world.

As a modern metropolis, Shanghai's international influence is ever increasing, which provides a broad stage for the prosperity and development of literature and art.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
