Feature / Entertainment

Jing'an set for an exciting 2025 event calendar

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0
A treat in store for "League of Legends" fans as music show inspired by "Arcane" aims to transport audiences into the world of Piltover and Zaun at the historic Shanghai Hotel.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:31 UTC+8, 2025-02-26       0

Take note, "League of Legends" fans, a music show inspired by "Arcane" will debut in Shanghai later this year, SMG Live announced today.

A collaboration between Riot Games, Tencent, SMG Live, Waijijiwa, and Punchdrunk, the show promises to transport audiences into the world of Piltover and Zaun, staged at the historic Shanghai Hotel in Jing'an District.

Punchdrunk, renowned for its innovative immersive theater, will assemble a top-tier creative team, including the minds behind Shanghai's "Sleep No More" production. The performance will feature nearly 20 iconic tracks from "Arcane," promising a truly immersive experience.

Meanwhile, "Sleep No More," the acclaimed production running at Jing'an's McKinnon Hotel for over eight years, will close next month for an upgrade. A new version will return later this year. SMG Live will also bring the original musical "SIX" to Jing'an in 2025.

With more than 80 percent of SMG Live's major productions slated for Jing'an this year, the district is rapidly establishing itself as Shanghai's cultural epicenter.

Jing'an is also preparing for an exciting 2025 event calendar.

A year-round consumption campaign will position the district as a prime destination for global product launches and flagship exhibitions. Notable events include Van Cleef & Arpels' spring event in collaboration with French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet (March 20 – May 5) in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, and the first-exhibition by Loro Piana, with its regional headquarters in Jing'an, at the Museum of Art Pudong (March 22 – May 5).

Other key events include an international light and shadow show, world coffee festival, riverside art carnival, eSports Masters, and a trendy sports festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
Nanjing Road
Van Cleef & Arpels
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     