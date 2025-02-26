Jing'an set for an exciting 2025 event calendar

Take note, "League of Legends" fans, a music show inspired by "Arcane" will debut in Shanghai later this year, SMG Live announced today.

A collaboration between Riot Games, Tencent, SMG Live, Waijijiwa, and Punchdrunk, the show promises to transport audiences into the world of Piltover and Zaun, staged at the historic Shanghai Hotel in Jing'an District.

Punchdrunk, renowned for its innovative immersive theater, will assemble a top-tier creative team, including the minds behind Shanghai's "Sleep No More" production. The performance will feature nearly 20 iconic tracks from "Arcane," promising a truly immersive experience.

Meanwhile, "Sleep No More," the acclaimed production running at Jing'an's McKinnon Hotel for over eight years, will close next month for an upgrade. A new version will return later this year. SMG Live will also bring the original musical "SIX" to Jing'an in 2025.

With more than 80 percent of SMG Live's major productions slated for Jing'an this year, the district is rapidly establishing itself as Shanghai's cultural epicenter.

Jing'an is also preparing for an exciting 2025 event calendar.

A year-round consumption campaign will position the district as a prime destination for global product launches and flagship exhibitions. Notable events include Van Cleef & Arpels' spring event in collaboration with French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet (March 20 – May 5) in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, and the first-exhibition by Loro Piana, with its regional headquarters in Jing'an, at the Museum of Art Pudong (March 22 – May 5).

Other key events include an international light and shadow show, world coffee festival, riverside art carnival, eSports Masters, and a trendy sports festival.