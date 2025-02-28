'Living the Land' examines rural folks' perseverance and generosity

The 75th Berlin International Film Festival saw the highly successful debut of Chinese director Huo Meng. The post-80s director won the Silver Bear for his film "Living the Land," making him the first Chinese mainland filmmaker to do so.

The film offers fresh insights on the everyday struggles and triumphs of ordinary people, as well as the societal changes that have taken place.

Several Chinese directors, such as Chen Kaige, Zhang Yimou, and Diao Yinan, have won awards at the Berlinale, which is one of the "Big Three" film festivals in Europe, along with Cannes and Venice.

Huo, a native of central China's Henan Province, spent his childhood in a village where he observed rural life and Chinese farmers. He is now an associate professor at Shanghai University's Film Academy.

Using a 10-year-old boy's point of view and realist documentary-style photography, the film portrays the changes that occurred in a typical Chinese village in the 1990s.