'Living the Land' examines rural folks' perseverance and generosity
The 75th Berlin International Film Festival saw the highly successful debut of Chinese director Huo Meng. The post-80s director won the Silver Bear for his film "Living the Land," making him the first Chinese mainland filmmaker to do so.
The film offers fresh insights on the everyday struggles and triumphs of ordinary people, as well as the societal changes that have taken place.
Several Chinese directors, such as Chen Kaige, Zhang Yimou, and Diao Yinan, have won awards at the Berlinale, which is one of the "Big Three" film festivals in Europe, along with Cannes and Venice.
Huo, a native of central China's Henan Province, spent his childhood in a village where he observed rural life and Chinese farmers. He is now an associate professor at Shanghai University's Film Academy.
Using a 10-year-old boy's point of view and realist documentary-style photography, the film portrays the changes that occurred in a typical Chinese village in the 1990s.
The resilience, diligence, and kindness of ordinary rural families, as well as the rural life and strong emotional bonds of varied relationships, are captured through the camera lens.
Huo said that he often feels like he is a farmer, knowing nothing but how to use a hoe to work in the fields.
"Fortunately, after years of sowing and cultivating, the land finally responded loudly," he said. "Movies always have miracles, even though hard work may not always reap rewards."
Produced by Shanghai Film Group and Chinese actress Yao Chen, the film won high praise from the jury panel for a heartwarming story that spans several generations of people.
It shows a concern for the living conditions of left-behind children and portrays the light and darkness of life.
After reading the script and watching the trailers, Professor Liu Haibo, president of the Shanghai Film Critics Society, noted that the film has solid content and a distinctive style in expression and art. With amateur actors playing the role of farmers, the film is like a lively painting of rural folk customs from the perspective of children in the early 1990s.
"Living the Land" is Huo's third feature film after "My Best Friends" and "Crossing the Border — Zhaoguan." The first film didn't particularly do well at the box office, and Huo ended up in debt. But his enthusiasm for filmmaking didn't fade.
"Crossing the Border — Zhaoguan" was made with a budget of only US$55,000, but it won him several directorial awards and a nomination for Best Director at the 32nd China's Golden Rooster Awards.
The poignant road film addresses themes of life and farewell through the journey of an elderly man riding a tricycle to meet an old friend with his grandson. Many people are impressed by the protagonist's optimism and composure as he nears death.