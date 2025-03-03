Documentary series showcases prosperity and vitality of Chinese culture

The four-episode weekly English documentary series "China's Culture Journey" will start to air on Dragon TV and streaming platforms iQiyi, Youku and Tencent at 10pm on Tuesday (March 4).

A funded program from the Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation, the documentary, a production of Shanghai Media Group's Ao Xue Studio, presents China's splendid civilization and history that span more than 5,000 years to overseas audiences.

Two foreign expats –Daniel Newham and Cleo Luden – will host the documentary and lead audiences on a colorful journey of culture and arts.