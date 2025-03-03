Documentary series showcases prosperity and vitality of Chinese culture
The four-episode weekly English documentary series "China's Culture Journey" will start to air on Dragon TV and streaming platforms iQiyi, Youku and Tencent at 10pm on Tuesday (March 4).
A funded program from the Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation, the documentary, a production of Shanghai Media Group's Ao Xue Studio, presents China's splendid civilization and history that span more than 5,000 years to overseas audiences.
Two foreign expats –Daniel Newham and Cleo Luden – will host the documentary and lead audiences on a colorful journey of culture and arts.
Newham, a Briton who has lived in China for 25 years, is a Chinese culture enthusiast. Luden, a French blogger, is a post-graduate of the Shanghai Theater Academy. She started learning Chinese when she was 10 years old.
Through their perspectives, foreign audiences will get closer to the charm of 16 cultural landmarks of China, including the archeological site of Liangzhu, the Grand Canal, the Confucian Temple, and the ceramic-making industrial heritage complex Taoxichuan in Jingdezhen City, Jiangxi Province.
The cultural journey covers a total distance of over 20,000 kilometers. It also offers insights into Chinese people's cultural origins, as well as their inheritance and creative development of traditional culture in the new era.
In early April, the documentary series will also air on CGTN, Phoenix Satellite Television and multiple overseas platforms.