Exclusive interview with Nick Carter: On his world tour 'Who I Am'

In this exclusive interview with Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys, we discussed his world tour “Who I Am”, how performing in China has influenced his music and stage presence, and how this experience allows him to stay fresh and experiment as an artist.

He shared details about the Backstreet Boys’ upcoming Sphere residency in Las Vegas, explaining what makes this show unique and how the venue will take their performances to the next level.

Nick reflected on his journey in the music industry, looking back at his early career, what he would tell his younger self, and how his perspective on music and life has evolved over the years.

We also talked about life on tour, how he manages the pressure of constant performances, what keeps him motivated, and the role his family plays in keeping him grounded.