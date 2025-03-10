Feature / Entertainment

Exclusive interview with Nick Carter: On his world tour 'Who I Am'

﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Arina Yakupova Zhou Shengjie Ow Jackie
  17:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-10       0
We discussed Nick's world tour “Who I Am”, how performing in China has influenced his music, and how this experience allows him to stay fresh and experiment as an artist.
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Zhou Shengjie
Arina Yakupova Zhou Shengjie Ow Jackie
  17:09 UTC+8, 2025-03-10       0

In this exclusive interview with Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys, we discussed his world tour “Who I Am”, how performing in China has influenced his music and stage presence, and how this experience allows him to stay fresh and experiment as an artist.

He shared details about the Backstreet Boys’ upcoming Sphere residency in Las Vegas, explaining what makes this show unique and how the venue will take their performances to the next level.

Nick reflected on his journey in the music industry, looking back at his early career, what he would tell his younger self, and how his perspective on music and life has evolved over the years.

We also talked about life on tour, how he manages the pressure of constant performances, what keeps him motivated, and the role his family plays in keeping him grounded.

Shot by Zhou Shengjie, Ow Jackie. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Arina Yakupova.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     