Feature / Entertainment

Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Dragon TV, iQiyi, and Tencent will air "Blazing New Trails," the second episode of the four-part weekly English documentary series "China's Culture Journey," at 10pm today.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  15:13 UTC+8, 2025-03-11       0
Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

The second episode of the documentary series, "China's Culture Journey," covers cultural landmarks in China.

Dragon TV and streaming services like iQiyi and Tencent will broadcast "Blazing New Trails," the second installment of the four-episode weekly English documentary series "China's Culture Journey," at 10pm tonight.

Following in the footsteps of foreign expats Daniel Newham and Cleo Luden, viewers will travel to Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to take in the cultural heritage, Buddha statues and frescoes from the Yungang Grottoes, artifacts from the Sanxingdui archaeological site, and breathtaking murals from Dunhuang.

The makers used cutting-edge digital technology to highlight aspects of Chinese culture.

For instance, Dunhuang Academy's "Digital Dunhuang" project employs specialized equipment to digitally gather data about the ancient sculptures and murals. Then, using virtual reality technology, visitors can experience the charm of the Mogao Grottoes.

Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

French blogger Cleo Luden at Dunhuang Academy's digital collection site.

Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

British Daniel Newham, who has lived in China for 25 years, admires the Sanxingdui bronze mask.

Technology was used at the Sanxingdui archaeological site to assist in the restoration of bronze artifacts, shedding light on the ancient Shu civilization.

Experts also created data archives for the Yungang Grottoes using high-precision 3D laser scanning technology. They used 3D printing technology to create proportionate replicas of the caves.

Produced by Ao Xue Studio of Shanghai Media Group, the documentary series examines how technological advancements have expanded the opportunities to understand and protect Chinese culture.

Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

Buddha statues at the Yungang Grottoes.

Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

Qufu, Shandong Province, is the hometown of Confucius.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     