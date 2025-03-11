Digital technology brings new vitality to traditional culture

Dragon TV and streaming services like iQiyi and Tencent will broadcast "Blazing New Trails," the second installment of the four-episode weekly English documentary series "China's Culture Journey," at 10pm tonight.

Following in the footsteps of foreign expats Daniel Newham and Cleo Luden, viewers will travel to Qufu, the hometown of Confucius, to take in the cultural heritage, Buddha statues and frescoes from the Yungang Grottoes, artifacts from the Sanxingdui archaeological site, and breathtaking murals from Dunhuang.

The makers used cutting-edge digital technology to highlight aspects of Chinese culture.

For instance, Dunhuang Academy's "Digital Dunhuang" project employs specialized equipment to digitally gather data about the ancient sculptures and murals. Then, using virtual reality technology, visitors can experience the charm of the Mogao Grottoes.