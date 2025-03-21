"Malèna" director Tornatore to chair Golden Goblet Awards jury at 27th SIFF
Renowned Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore will chair the jury panel for the main competition section of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), to be held from June 13 to 22.
Tornatore is the winner of the Grand Prix at the 42nd Cannes Film Festival and an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film at the 62nd Academy Awards for "Nuovo Cinema Paradiso."
He also received the Grand Jury Prize at the 52nd Venice International Film Festival for "The Star Maker," and was nominated for the main competition at the 51st Berlin International Film Festival for "Malèna."
"Film festivals are not only a time to celebrate cinema – more importantly, it's one of those moments when filmmakers from various countries meet, exchange ideas, and above all watch brilliant films together," said Tornatore after accepting the invitation from the SIFF organizing committee.
He extended his greetings and invitations to filmmakers worldwide, particularly emphasizing the festival's vital role for young filmmakers.
"For new directors, this is an exceptional opportunity to launch their careers and potentially achieve success through the festival," the director added.
Born in 1956 in Sicily, Italy, Tornatore first encountered the charm of cinema at the age of four and formally entered the film industry at 16. His early experience as a cinematographer significantly influenced the formation of his distinctive cinematic style.
As one of the most recognizable Italian directors following the neorealist wave, Tornatore is celebrated for his magical touch in deconstructing real-world dilemmas, earning him the title of "magician of filming."
Over his career spanning around four decades, his films stand as a prismatic reflection of his philosophical musings on time, memory, and existence, solidifying his place as a luminous landmark in world cinema.
The year 2025 marks the 130th anniversary of world cinema, the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema, and the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Italy.
Tornatore is expected to inspire film enthusiasts with both his film style of "rich romanticism" and his in-depth reflection on life, love and dreams.