"Malèna" director Tornatore to chair Golden Goblet Awards jury at 27th SIFF

Renowned Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore will chair the jury panel for the main competition section of the Golden Goblet Awards at the 27th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF), to be held from June 13 to 22.

Tornatore is the winner of the Grand Prix at the 42nd Cannes Film Festival and an Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film at the 62nd Academy Awards for "Nuovo Cinema Paradiso."

He also received the Grand Jury Prize at the 52nd Venice International Film Festival for "The Star Maker," and was nominated for the main competition at the 51st Berlin International Film Festival for "Malèna."

"Film festivals are not only a time to celebrate cinema – more importantly, it's one of those moments when filmmakers from various countries meet, exchange ideas, and above all watch brilliant films together," said Tornatore after accepting the invitation from the SIFF organizing committee.

He extended his greetings and invitations to filmmakers worldwide, particularly emphasizing the festival's vital role for young filmmakers.

"For new directors, this is an exceptional opportunity to launch their careers and potentially achieve success through the festival," the director added.