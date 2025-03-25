The 10th Plum Performance Award hosts final evaluation in Shanghai

The 10th Plum Performance Award, China's top honor for performing arts, will host a final evaluation and exhibition in Shanghai from May 8 to 21.

Covering both traditional and modern theatrical art forms, 17 performances will be staged in the city featuring the 17 finalists.

The performances include Shanghai Dance Theater's "Crested Ibises," starring Zhu Jiejing, National Theater of China's "Four Generations Under One Roof," starring Qin Hailu, and Shanghai Peking Opera Company's "The Taking of Tiger Mountain," starring Lan Tian.

This year, 62 outstanding theater performers underwent preliminary evaluation. At the awards ceremony on the evening of May 21, 15 winners will be announced after the final evaluation and exhibition process.