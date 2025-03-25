|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Entertainment

The 10th Plum Performance Award hosts final evaluation in Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
Prestigious award, China's top honor for performing arts, lands in the city for the first time with 17 performances covering both traditional and modern theatrical art forms.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:18 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0
The 10th Plum Performance Award hosts final evaluation in Shanghai

Famous dancer Zhu Jiejing (left) is vying for the award for her performance in Shanghai Dance Theater's "Crested Ibises."

The 10th Plum Performance Award, China's top honor for performing arts, will host a final evaluation and exhibition in Shanghai from May 8 to 21.

Covering both traditional and modern theatrical art forms, 17 performances will be staged in the city featuring the 17 finalists.

The performances include Shanghai Dance Theater's "Crested Ibises," starring Zhu Jiejing, National Theater of China's "Four Generations Under One Roof," starring Qin Hailu, and Shanghai Peking Opera Company's "The Taking of Tiger Mountain," starring Lan Tian.

This year, 62 outstanding theater performers underwent preliminary evaluation. At the awards ceremony on the evening of May 21, 15 winners will be announced after the final evaluation and exhibition process.

The 10th Plum Performance Award hosts final evaluation in Shanghai

Lan Tian is a finalist for the award for his acting in Shanghai Peking Opera Company's "The Taking of Tiger Mountain."

The award has recognized an array of outstanding theater artists in the country over the years. This year's award, for the first time, has also opened up a channel for private theater troupes.

It is also the first time that the prestigious Plum Performance Award has landed in Shanghai. Many of its programs will also showcase the cultural charm of the city.

There will be series of theater-themed activities in addition to the 17 performances. During the event, a pop-up exhibition of "Plum Blossoms in Shanghai" will be held in the city's commercial areas.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     