The 10th Plum Performance Award hosts final evaluation in Shanghai
The 10th Plum Performance Award, China's top honor for performing arts, will host a final evaluation and exhibition in Shanghai from May 8 to 21.
Covering both traditional and modern theatrical art forms, 17 performances will be staged in the city featuring the 17 finalists.
The performances include Shanghai Dance Theater's "Crested Ibises," starring Zhu Jiejing, National Theater of China's "Four Generations Under One Roof," starring Qin Hailu, and Shanghai Peking Opera Company's "The Taking of Tiger Mountain," starring Lan Tian.
This year, 62 outstanding theater performers underwent preliminary evaluation. At the awards ceremony on the evening of May 21, 15 winners will be announced after the final evaluation and exhibition process.
The award has recognized an array of outstanding theater artists in the country over the years. This year's award, for the first time, has also opened up a channel for private theater troupes.
It is also the first time that the prestigious Plum Performance Award has landed in Shanghai. Many of its programs will also showcase the cultural charm of the city.
There will be series of theater-themed activities in addition to the 17 performances. During the event, a pop-up exhibition of "Plum Blossoms in Shanghai" will be held in the city's commercial areas.