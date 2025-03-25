Shanghai International Music Carnival looks to strike a chord

The star-studded Shanghai International Music Carnival will raise its curtain on May 1, offering residents and the increasing number of inbound tourists a four-day music feast.

The 2025DreamLand, one of the carnival programs, will be staged at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on May 1 and 2.

World famous DJs, singers and music producers, including Martin Garrix, Alan Walker, Gareth Emery, NOTD, Aly & Fila, Boris Brejcha and William Black, will arrive in town and present performances of diverse styles.

Another program of the carnival — the 2025 Super Mango Music Festival — will land in the international music village of the Shanghai International Resort from May 3 to 4.