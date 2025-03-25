Shanghai International Music Carnival looks to strike a chord
The star-studded Shanghai International Music Carnival will raise its curtain on May 1, offering residents and the increasing number of inbound tourists a four-day music feast.
The 2025DreamLand, one of the carnival programs, will be staged at the Shanghai International Circuit in suburban Jiading District on May 1 and 2.
World famous DJs, singers and music producers, including Martin Garrix, Alan Walker, Gareth Emery, NOTD, Aly & Fila, Boris Brejcha and William Black, will arrive in town and present performances of diverse styles.
Another program of the carnival — the 2025 Super Mango Music Festival — will land in the international music village of the Shanghai International Resort from May 3 to 4.
The festival will gather a batch of pop singers and entertainment celebrities such as YoungCaptain, Ren Jialun, Su Xing, Wang Yuexin and SNH48 members to bring the carnival to a climax.
For four days, the music performances will aim to convey the charm and vitality of Shanghai to the world. Organizers noted that the carnival will also take advantage of the occasion of the May 5 Shopping Festival and the 240-hour visa-free transit policy, break down regional boundaries and connect global music fans.
Online ticketing will be available on multiple platforms such as Damai and Maoyan.
If you go:
Date: May 1-2
Venue: Shanghai International Circuit 上海国际赛车场
Address: 2000 Yining Rd 嘉定区伊宁路2000号
Date: May 3-4
Venue: The international music village of Shanghai International Resort 上海国际旅游度假区-上海国际音乐村
Address: No. 188, Lane 399 Shendi Rd E. 浦东新区申迪东路399弄188号