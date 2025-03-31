BBC's new docuseries 'Walking with Dinosaurs' to premiere on iQiyi

BBC Studios' classic documentary IP "Walking with Dinosaurs," which used computer and animation technologies to showcase dinosaurs, will have a marvelous return. The epic series, which debuted in the United Kingdom in 1999, has inspired a new six-episode documentary series of the same name.

During the recent UK-China Screen Forum at the 29th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market, officials from the BBC and iQiyi announced the exclusive premiere of the series on the Chinese streaming service's Documentary and Kids channels on the Chinese mainland.

Produced by BBC Studios Science Unit, the new series leverages cutting-edge technology to bring the prehistoric world to life with stunning visual effects. Viewers will be immersed in the dramatic lives of these ancient giants, with each episode featuring gripping stories based on the latest archeological discoveries.

Each episode of the series focuses on dinosaur remains that are excavated by top paleontologists around the world. The process of survival, hunting, struggle, and extinction of these prehistoric overlords is reconstructed with unprecedented precision. Vivid prehistoric scenes will be presented to lead the audience into the prehistoric world.