New film releases to keep Chinese cinema market vibrant

In April, a lineup of highly anticipated movies will be released to boost the cinema market, with many of them choosing Shanghai as an important stop to interact with fans.

This year marks the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema. Owing to the huge popularity of the Chinese animation blockbuster "Ne Zha 2," the Chinese film market has had a robust beginning in 2025. Multiple records in Chinese film history have been broken. China's box office revenue for 2025 already exceeds 24 billion yuan (US$3.3 billion), surging 60 percent year on year. The number of moviegoers has surpassed 500 million, showcasing the thriving development of the film industry and the enthusiasm of audiences. In April, a lineup of highly anticipated movies will be released to boost the cinema market. Many of them have chosen Shanghai as an important stop to interact with fans.

Japanese animation feature "Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-" recently premiered at the Shanghai Film Art Center. It has been six years since the previous Gundam movie was shown on China's big screens. The premiere attracted around 1,000 anime fans, who also brought their cherished Gundam models to the theater. They were amazed at Mobile Suit Gundam's action-packed battles and the film's delicate group portraits, calling it an audiovisual feast. Ten films will be released during the upcoming Qingming Festival holiday from April 4 to 6. According to box office tracker Beacon, the total presale of the 10 movies at the box office has already exceeded 20 million yuan. The following are some of the most eye-catching films to hit the theaters in April:

"Mumu" Release date: April 3 Directed by Sha Mo, the touching film stars Zhang Yixing as a deaf father who finds it difficult to accept that his little daughter Mumu still doesn't speak at the age of 6. Mumu bings hope to the lives of the young deaf couple, and their wish is that Mumu can grow up healthy and happy. In fact, Mumu can hear and speak. She is afraid that her relationship with her deaf parents will become increasingly distant after she speaks up.

"Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-" Release date: April 4 A milestone of mecha anime, the Gundam franchise has impressed global fans with giant robots known as "mobile suits" in a variety of wartime settings. Spanning multiple timelines and universes, the franchise features a rich tapestry of interconnected stories and stand-alone narratives. In the film, the cosmic century opens up a new future with the emotional growth of several young people. The film also explores complex themes of war, politics, and humanity.

"A Minecraft Movie" Release date: April 4 Directed by Jared Hess, the action adventure film revolves around four misfits who are pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination. With the help of an expert crafter, they have to explore their unique creativity to get back home. The film is inspired by the popular video game "Minecraft." The production team extracted two core themes from the game – "creation" and "survival." The cubic wonderland is full of infinite possibilities. The film encourages audiences to unleash their creativity and explore the unknown in the face of fear.

"The Way Out" Release date: April 4 Starring Xiao Yang and Chun Xia, the drama film tells the story of a young and talented programmer who is sent to a youth rehabilitation hospital by his company for disrupting its financing plan with paranoid behavior. At the hospital, however, he meets a group of special friends who turn the chaotic clock of his life again in a different way. The film depicts the daily lives and true feelings of patients with mental disorders from a respectful and understanding perspective. It hopes to bring inner peace and comfort to these people.

"Fox Hunt" Release date: April 4 Starring (Tony) Leung Chiu-Wai and Duan Yihong, the crime film is based on a true 17.4-billion yuan (US$2.4 billion) fraud case. It follows the economic investigation process of a group of Chinese cops and how they hunt down the financial suspect who has escaped from the country. In recent years, the "Fox Hunt" operation has been a successful cross-border crackdown on transnational economic crimes. Many heroic figures and touching stories have emerged.

"The Amateur" Release date: April 11 The film by James Hawes stars Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne. It centers on a talented CIA cryptographer who decides to take revenge on his own after his wife is killed by a group of terrorists. With extraordinary intelligence and technological means, the cryptographer fights against the entire professional assassin team. Unlike traditional action-packed revenge-themed films, the movie depicts a highly intelligent and high-tech confrontation.

"Here" Release date: April 11 Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film gathers the cast of the classic movie "Forrest Gump." It tells a heartwarming generational story about various families and the house they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter, and life. The film spans the long river of time and captures touching moments of families and the warmth of life. The house is a witness to the love and hope the residents share from the past to the distant future.

"The Dumpling Queen" Release date: April 30 Based on real-life stories, the drama film by Andrew Lau stars Ma Li as a businesswoman who establishes a popular dumpling brand with her courage and wisdom. In the film, the single mother Zang Jianhe creates one of Hong Kong's biggest food companies in spite of a variety of difficulties. It is also set to the backdrop of the rapid development of the Chinese economy after the country's reform and opening up.