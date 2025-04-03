26th Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards return after two-year hiatus

The 26th Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards ceremony took place on the evening of April 2 at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, marking its return after a two-year hiatus.

Ti Gong

The 26th Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards ceremony took place on the evening of April 2 at the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre, marking its return after a two-year hiatus. Liu Xiaoliang was named the Best Actress, while He Ping took home the Best Actor award. The prestigious Zuolin Grand Award was presented to Han Xiuyi in recognition of his contributions to theater. Other winners included Fan Yilin, who won Best Supporting Actress, and Liu Peng, who claimed Best Supporting Actor. Du Guangyi was named Most Promising Newcomer.

Ti Gong

Established in 1996, the Zuolin Dramatic Arts Awards are named after Huang Zuolin, a pioneering figure in Chinese theater and a founding force behind the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre. The awards celebrate Huang's theatrical vision, spirit of innovation, and lifelong dedication to drama. They honor individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and achievements in the field. The 2025 edition of the awards coincided with the 75th anniversary of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre. The institution traces its roots to the 1950 founding of the Shanghai People's Art Theatre and the 1957 establishment of the Shanghai Youth Drama Troupe. The two companies merged on January 23, 1995, to form the current center. Ahead of the awards ceremony, a special unveiling event was held for the Xia Yan and Huang Zuolin Memorial Wall on the sixth-floor exhibition hall of the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Centre. The memorial displays manuscripts, director's notes, and historical stage photos of Xia, the first director of the Shanghai People's Art Theatre, and Huang, his successor.

Ti Gong