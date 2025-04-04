|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai ready to rock to 'Wuthering Heights'

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-04-04       0
Emily Brontë's epic story becomes an audaciously inventive production when it premieres in Shanghai this weekend as part of the 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-04-04       0

British director Emma Rice has transformed Emily Brontë's epic "Wuthering Heights" into an audaciously inventive stage production which is making its premiere in Shanghai this weekend as part of the ongoing 40th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

"Rice was a big fan of the original novel," said deputy director Laura Keeper. "After observing some refugee phenomena in France, she thought of the protagonist of the novel who is also a refugee, and gradually formed this bold adaptation."

Shanghai ready to rock to 'Wuthering Heights'
Ti Gong

"Wuthering Heights" is set to rock the Shanghai stage this weekend.

Produced by four British theaters – National Theater, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theater Royal – "Wuthering Heights" follows the tumultuous and interwoven lives of two families living across the Yorkshire moors, centering on the youthful yet fierce love between the two main characters and the brutal chain of events that follows after they are forced apart.

A former artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe and founder of Wise Children, Rice re-examines this haunting tale of love and revenge through a contemporary lens, blending live music, comedy, puppetry, dance and projections.

Shot by Ma Yue.

The cast rehearse "I Am the Moor," one of the songs in the show.

She boldly deleted Nelly Dean, the character who witnesses and narrates the whole story, and adopted the form of Greek tragedy to give life to "the moors."

"The moors are like the Ancient Greek Chorus, a central story teller and a witness, and sometimes send warnings to the protagonists," said Nandi Bhebhe, who plays the role of the leader of the moors.

Composer Ian Ross blends Yorkshire folk songs with rock music, and a wild and unrestrained live band on stage takes the emotional tension to its fullest. This adaptation has been considered an avant-garde rock version of the 1847 Romanticism and Gothic fiction since its world debut in 2021.

Shanghai ready to rock to 'Wuthering Heights'
Ti Gong

The production is a blend of live music, comedy, puppetry, dance and projections.

Performance info:

Dates: April 4-6, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 280-780 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Culture Square 上海文化广场

Address: 597 Fuxing Rd M. 复兴中路597号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     