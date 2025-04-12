Mariah Carey returns to Shanghai for two epic nights – tickets on sale April 15

Get ready, Shanghai – the iconic pop diva is making her grand return!

Mariah Carey, one of the best-selling female artists in history, is bringing her legendary vocals to the Hongkou Football Stadium for two unforgettable nights: May 16 and 17. Even before ticket sales opened, more than 50,000 fans had clicked "Want to Watch" on Damai, China's leading ticketing platform – and the buzz was only growing.

Nicknamed the Queen of the Dolphin Vocal Sound, Carey is renowned for her five-octave range and signature whistle tones. She has collected an impressive five Grammy Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 20 Billboard Music Awards – not to mention global sales of over 200 million records.

From her chart-topping ballads like "Without You" and "One Sweet Day" to the universally loved holiday anthem "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah's music has defined generations. Her 1993 album Music Box alone has sold over 32 million copies worldwide.

This isn't her first time in Shanghai – her 2003 show at the same stadium sold out weeks in advance, with fans traveling from all over the country. She returned in 2014 and 2018, and now, she's ready to light up the city once more.