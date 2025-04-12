Mariah Carey returns to Shanghai for two epic nights – tickets on sale April 15
Get ready, Shanghai – the iconic pop diva is making her grand return!
Mariah Carey, one of the best-selling female artists in history, is bringing her legendary vocals to the Hongkou Football Stadium for two unforgettable nights: May 16 and 17. Even before ticket sales opened, more than 50,000 fans had clicked "Want to Watch" on Damai, China's leading ticketing platform – and the buzz was only growing.
Nicknamed the Queen of the Dolphin Vocal Sound, Carey is renowned for her five-octave range and signature whistle tones. She has collected an impressive five Grammy Awards, 10 American Music Awards, and 20 Billboard Music Awards – not to mention global sales of over 200 million records.
From her chart-topping ballads like "Without You" and "One Sweet Day" to the universally loved holiday anthem "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah's music has defined generations. Her 1993 album Music Box alone has sold over 32 million copies worldwide.
This isn't her first time in Shanghai – her 2003 show at the same stadium sold out weeks in advance, with fans traveling from all over the country. She returned in 2014 and 2018, and now, she's ready to light up the city once more.
Concert Details
Dates: May 16 & May 17
Time: 7:30pm (Approx. 120 minutes, subject to live performance)
Tickets: 380-1,680 yuan (US$51.80-US$229)
Venue: Hongkou Football Stadium
Address: 444 Dongjiangwan Rd | 东江湾路444号
Tickets
Get ready – tickets officially go on sale at 1:14pm on April 15! You can purchase them through Damai (大麦), Maoyan (猫眼), or Piaoxingqiu (票星球) apps. If you can't read Chinese, we recommend using their Alipay mini-programs, which support built-in translation.
Pre-registration is now open via those apps too. While it doesn't guarantee a ticket, it increases your chances by sending you a reminder when sales go live.
Here's how to buy a ticket using Alipay:
1. Make sure the translation feature in Alipay is turned on. (Need help? See instructions below.)
2. In the Alipay app, search for 票星球.
3. Open their mini-program.
4. Tap the floating "Translate" icon, then choose your preferred language.