Peruvian actress Pepa Duarte transforms the stage into her kitchen, creating traditional Peruvian soup while bringing audiences through a compelling drama about food, family, and tradition. "Eating Myself," a play written and performed by Duarte, is directed by Sergio Maggolio and will be staged at Theater YOUNG this weekend.

"Food is a gift that you give to others. A privilege and an excuse to spend time with the people you care about," Duarte explained. However, in her tale of a personal struggle with body image and self-care, Pepa mentions that the delectable smells and scents of traditional Peruvian cooking were forbidden in her home. Although her grandmother would occasionally sneak a steak and some seasonings into the soup.

Pepa then heads to England, where she discovers the joy of sharing food with a new family at the table. Body anxiety is a universal concern. Many people have had the conflicting psychological sensation of enjoying and loathing food. In this aroma-filled production, Duarte's honest and balanced writing depicts the battle of self-doubt and hurt under the scrutiny and stereotypes of others.

She used to despise the subject of women in the kitchen, but a pot of soup loaded with apologies to her mother and longing for her grandmother inspired her to rediscover food and find her "roots." Now, Shanghai audiences are invited to share their own culinary experiences and connections with food.

