'Park of Allures' blurs lines with dance and dialogue

The captivating and engaging contemporary dance production "Park of Allures" takes center stage at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.

"Park of Allures," Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's first resident contemporary dance production, will have eight performances at the Center's Experimental Theater through May 18. The small and interactive performance is choreographed and performed by Song Xinxin and Wang Shuhuan. It engages audiences in discussions about the body, gender, and the definitions of beauty and goodness.

Ti Gong

The "park" on the stage includes the Secret Garden, Isle of Growth, Phantom Path, Candy Camp, and Flying Hill. The two creators combine dance, music, lighting, scenography, and multimedia to create a unified theatrical language that has an immersive effect in which audiences can reflect on their own and others' identities. Each performance evolves spontaneously as a result of real-time interactions with the audience, making each show a one-of-a-kind collaborative act.

"Never before have I engaged with the audience from such a close range," Song remarked. "Their scrutiny, laughter, and silences all have amplified vibrations. Audiences bring essential vitality into our park." "Park of Allures" received an annual grant from the Shanghai International Dance Center Development Foundation. The initiative aims to empower new choreographers by providing comprehensive support such as financial assistance, venue access, and technical guides.

