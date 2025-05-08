|   
Feature / Entertainment

'Park of Allures' blurs lines with dance and dialogue

  17:17 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0
The captivating and engaging contemporary dance production "Park of Allures" takes center stage at the Shanghai International Dance Center Theater.
"Park of Allures," Shanghai International Dance Center Theater's first resident contemporary dance production, will have eight performances at the Center's Experimental Theater through May 18.

The small and interactive performance is choreographed and performed by Song Xinxin and Wang Shuhuan. It engages audiences in discussions about the body, gender, and the definitions of beauty and goodness.

Ti Gong

"Park of Allures" is choreographed and performed by Song Xinxin and Wang Shuhuan.

The "park" on the stage includes the Secret Garden, Isle of Growth, Phantom Path, Candy Camp, and Flying Hill.

The two creators combine dance, music, lighting, scenography, and multimedia to create a unified theatrical language that has an immersive effect in which audiences can reflect on their own and others' identities.

Each performance evolves spontaneously as a result of real-time interactions with the audience, making each show a one-of-a-kind collaborative act.

Ti Gong

Real-time interaction with audience.

"Never before have I engaged with the audience from such a close range," Song remarked. "Their scrutiny, laughter, and silences all have amplified vibrations. Audiences bring essential vitality into our park."

"Park of Allures" received an annual grant from the Shanghai International Dance Center Development Foundation. The initiative aims to empower new choreographers by providing comprehensive support such as financial assistance, venue access, and technical guides.

Ti Gong

The dance interacts with audiences on topics such as the body, gender and the definition of beauty.

Performance info

Dates: May 9-11 and 16-18, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 280 yuan

Venue: Shanghai International Dance Center Experimental Theater 上海国际舞蹈中心实验剧场

Address: 1650 Hongqiao Rd 虹桥路1650号

Source: City News Service   Editor: Ma Yue
