Feature / Entertainment

Delta drama festival returns with global flair

  13:48 UTC+8, 2025-05-08       0
The 4th Yangtze River Delta City Drama Festival will run until July, showcasing local and international acts.
"A Tale of Two Cities: Blood for Blood" is based on Charles Dickens' classic novel and adapted by British playwright Jonathan Holloway.

The 4th YRD (Yangtze River Delta) City Drama Festival opened at the Great Theater of China with Ayanga, a well-known musical actor, serving as the festival's ambassador.

The festival's organizer, the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group, will also host several events with merchants on Nanjing Road, Huaihai Road and Yuyuan Garden to increase consumption during the festival, which will run until July.

The Show Life cultural brand will provide theatergoers with a variety of high-quality productions, including musicals "Song at Midnight" and "Link Click" and the drama "The King of Opera." International performances and new works from the National Theater of China will be staged.

Shanghai Great World will present the thriller comedy "SWITCH," which employs multimodal emotional interaction technology to change the plot in real time based on the audience's reactions.

MIDNITE, the Grand Theatre's new trendy restaurant, will also enhance its plays and digital art acts. The fourth season of the "Shakespeare in the Park" program will continue to feature outdoor theaters, art markets and displays both day and night.

"The Litchi Road" is based on Ma Boyong's novel of the same name.

"The Invisible Guest" is a theater adaptation of the Spanish film by Oriol Paulo.

The festival has attracted over 42,000 people over 46 performances from 26 plays since 2021. This year, the festival will highlight the most popular and acclaimed productions.

"The Litchi Road," based on Ma Boyong's popular novel, suspense drama "The Invisible Guest" and Charles Dickens' classic novel "A Tale of Two Cities: Blood for Blood," adapted by British playwright Jonathan Holloway, will be staged this year.

Theatergoers can avail themselves of discounts and coupons from stores and merchants associated with the festival.

Tickets are available online on Damai, Maoyan and Taopiaopia.

Theatergoers can scan the QR code to purchase tickets for the festival.

