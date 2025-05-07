Delta drama festival returns with global flair

The 4th YRD (Yangtze River Delta) City Drama Festival opened at the Great Theater of China with Ayanga, a well-known musical actor, serving as the festival's ambassador.

The festival's organizer, the Huangpu Culture and Tourism Group, will also host several events with merchants on Nanjing Road, Huaihai Road and Yuyuan Garden to increase consumption during the festival, which will run until July.

The Show Life cultural brand will provide theatergoers with a variety of high-quality productions, including musicals "Song at Midnight" and "Link Click" and the drama "The King of Opera." International performances and new works from the National Theater of China will be staged.

Shanghai Great World will present the thriller comedy "SWITCH," which employs multimodal emotional interaction technology to change the plot in real time based on the audience's reactions.

MIDNITE, the Grand Theatre's new trendy restaurant, will also enhance its plays and digital art acts. The fourth season of the "Shakespeare in the Park" program will continue to feature outdoor theaters, art markets and displays both day and night.