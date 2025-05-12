﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Love, legacy, and untold truths across generations

﻿ Ma Yue
  16:51 UTC+8, 2025-05-12
Theatre Re's drama "Birth" explores love and taboos across three generations of women in a family.
﻿ Ma Yue
  16:51 UTC+8, 2025-05-12       0

The British ensemble Theatre Re is bringing their musical work "Birth" to Shanghai this week. The production deals with the love and taboos of three generations of women in a family.

Three generations of women, Sue, Katherine, and Emily, contribute to an invisible web that intertwines their lives. "Birth" depicts their path of self-discovery, acceptance, and hope.

A poster of "Birth"

"It is much more than a story about 'birth,' but about what women go through before, during, and after giving birth," said Guillaume Pigé, director and artistic director of Theatre Re.

According to Pigé, the creators investigated the concept of secrets in families, discovering parallels between their own lives and those of their parents and grandparents.

They conducted interviews and workshops with women and families who had lost a pregnancy, which is common but rarely acknowledged and sometimes considered taboo.

Ti Gong

A bed sheet serves as a prop.

Live music enhances the performance. A bed sheet serves as an effective prop, conveying its symbolic meaning clearly and directly. The theme is deep, yet humorous.

Theater YOUNG will present a series of women-themed performances in May and June.

"She Came from Beijing," created by Hong Kong actress Perry Chiu, will be performed on May 23-24. Shanghai Ballet's "The Lady of the Camellias" is scheduled for June 7-8. The play "Where Are We Going," which delves into the spiritual world of architect Lin Huiyin, is set for June 13-15.

Love, legacy, and untold truths across generations

Women-themed performances will be presented in May and June.

Performance info

Dates: May 17-18, 2pm/7:30pm

Tickets: 180-480 yuan

Venue: Theater YOUNG

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Ma Yue
﻿
     