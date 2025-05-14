'Link Click' shows Chinese animation IP's global appeal

The Chinese animation series "Link Click" has achieved global success, particularly in Japan, South Korea, the United States and Thailand.

Chinese animation IPs gaining international recognition include not only titles like "Ne Zha," "The White Snake," "Scissor Seven" and "The Founder of Diabolism," but a few others, such as "I Am What I Am" and "Chang An," have also found success in international markets. An increasing number of domestic animation projects are being launched on major international platforms. Domestic streaming services like Bilibili, Tencent, and Youku are looking to expand their reach globally. Through collaborations between creators and video platforms, Chinese animation has emerged as a global phenomenon. In this episode of Chinese IP Stories, we highlight "Link Click," a popular animated series that blends suspense and fantasy with magical healing powers for urban residents. The first three seasons of this series attracted over ten million fans on the streaming platform Bilibili. Multilingual versions are now available on TV stations and streaming services in Japan, South Korea, the United States, Thailand, and other countries. The series' unique narrative style and thorough exploration of societal issues have set a new benchmark for original domestic animation. It has received numerous awards, including the Golden Dragon Award, for its artistry, creativity, and global appeal. On the popular anime and manga social networking site "My Anime List," fans rated the three seasons of "Link Click" an average of 8.56 out of 10. Additionally, selected episodes of the series were featured at the Los Angeles Anime Expo, North America's largest anime and manga festival. The series' director, Li Haoling, received an enthusiastic reception from global audiences. "Link Click" portrays themes of loneliness and helplessness through vivid experiences of young people navigating their work and family lives. It conveys the power of warmth and healing through emotional connections that transcend time.

Set in a photo studio, the series follows the exploits of Cheng Xiaoshi and Lu Guang, who can enter the world of various images and relate to the feelings and perplexity of the characters with superpowers. Many touching stories about everyday people are told from their perspective. Each episode begins with a quote from a celebrity. For example, in the first episode, audiences are introduced to a quote by American photographer Jerry Uelsmann: "The camera is a fluid way of encountering that other reality." Both Chinese and foreign audiences have praised the series for its portrayal of real-life challenges in fantastical settings, including topical themes such as workplace gender discrimination and online violence. The series innovatively depicts the complexities of humanity. Some viewers have praised the series' philosophical foundation, as well as a mild comfort for people's life regrets – the unchangeable past will eventually become a light that lights the future. The technical environment in the Chinese cartoon is likewise new to international audiences. It uses cutting-edge technology, including time travel devices and virtual reality, to enhance the tale. Netizen "Harmonywind5" suggested the series on "My Anime List," claiming it is full of intrigue and twists and turns. It's fantastic, and he relished every moment. "This show doesn't feel like it's just using time travel as a gimmick," he expressed. "It's a unique form of time travel, and the way it impacts the characters is just so raw and emotional; at times I was near tears." The comments of one of the characters, Lu Guang, have left anime fan "mystrias" very impressed. Lu stated that "we cannot change the past. Don't question the future; it will change because of us." On "My Anime List," "mystrias" commented that it isn't always about spectacular action and the complex sci-fi concept of time travel. It is an animation about dealing with life's challenges.